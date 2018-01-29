College basketball rankings: Virginia has a good case to be No. 1 ahead of Villanova
The Cavaliers are narrowing their gap between the Wildcats in the Top 25 (and 1)
Virginia got exactly one first-place vote in last week's AP poll. It came from the Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman. And I tell you that to tell you this: I bet he won't be alone this week.
The Cavaliers' 20-1 record that now features a 65-63 win at Duke will surely lead some voters to flip from Villanova (or Purdue) to Virginia, and it'll be fine with me. I'll find other material for my Poll Attacks column. Because even though I still have Villanova ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), I'm well aware a reasonable case can be made for Virginia. It's just that I've forever refused to drop a No. 1 team until it loses. So I'm not doing it now. But it's perfectly OK if everybody doesn't subscribe to that rule.
Villanova is a worthy No. 1.
But, absolutely, so is Virginia.
It's why those schools are a clear first and second in Monday morning's updated Top 25 (and one). Purdue, Duke and Kansas round out the top five. The complete Top 25 (and one is below.)
Monday's Top 25 (and one) updated rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) - specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 12 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 9-0 in the ACC and at least two games ahead of everybody else in the league standings.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 17 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 21 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|21-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 5-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. They own wins over Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Texas.
|--
|18-3
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 7-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with one sub-50 loss. They're alone atop the Big 12 standings heading into Monday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|17-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 4-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. They've won four straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|20-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|19-3
|8
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday's game against Houston. They're 8-0 in the AAC and at least two games ahead of everybody else in the league standings.
|--
|19-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They've won two straight games since losing at Iowa State.
|--
|17-4
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won three straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings. They're 4-0 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-2
|11
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They're still the only team that's beaten Virginia.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 3-4 in their past seven games heading into Tuesday's game with Baylor.
|--
|15-5
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 16-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and at BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|21-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-25 loss.
|--
|19-4
|15
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing at Colorado. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|17-4
|17
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 6-4 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-60 losses at home to Wofford and NC State. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson.
|--
|16-6
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with LSU.
|--
|15-5
|19
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-55 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're tied in the loss column with Houston for second in the AAC standings.
|--
|17-4
|20
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' eight-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Penn State. The loss doubled as OSU's first sub-40 KenPom loss.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-60 loss. They own victories over West Virginia and Louisville.
|--
|16-5
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 12 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|17-3
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume includes double-digit victories over Kansas and Xavier. They're 2-1 since losing at Stanford.
|--
|16-5
|24
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|17-6
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's seven-game winning streak was snapped late Wednesday at Wyoming thanks to a terrible no-call at the end of regulation. Nevada remains alone atop the MWC standings.
|--
|18-4
|26
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won three straight games since losing at Boston College. Their resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses.
|--
|16-5
