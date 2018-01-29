College basketball rankings: Virginia has a good case to be No. 1 ahead of Villanova

Virginia got exactly one first-place vote in last week's AP poll. It came from the Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman. And I tell you that to tell you this: I bet he won't be alone this week.

The Cavaliers' 20-1 record that now features a 65-63 win at Duke will surely lead some voters to flip from Villanova (or Purdue) to Virginia, and it'll be fine with me. I'll find other material for my Poll Attacks column. Because even though I still have Villanova ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), I'm well aware a reasonable case can be made for Virginia. It's just that I've forever refused to drop a No. 1 team until it loses. So I'm not doing it now. But it's perfectly OK if everybody doesn't subscribe to that rule.

Villanova is a worthy No. 1.

But, absolutely, so is Virginia.

It's why those schools are a clear first and second in Monday morning's updated Top 25 (and one). Purdue, Duke and Kansas round out the top five. The complete Top 25 (and one is below.)

Monday's Top 25 (and one) updated rankings