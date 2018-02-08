College basketball rankings: Virginia jumps up and is the new No. 1 in the Top 25 (and 1)

How wild was Wednesday night? This wild: Villanova, Purdue, Auburn and Nevada all lost home games despite entering the day with a combined record of 46-0 at home. Total insanity. Just upsets on top of upsets on top of upsets. And, needless to say, those developments had an impact on the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Virginia is the new No. 1, obviously.

The Cavaliers improved to 23-1 Wednesday with a 59-55 win at Florida State. So they now have nine top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories at Duke and over Clemson and North Carolina. And considering their lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia, the body of work is undeniably rock solid. Truth be told, there's really no reasonable alternative for the top spot right now. So if Virginia beats Virginia Tech this weekend, the Cavaliers should be a unanimous No. 1 in Monday's AP and coaches polls.

Villanova only dropped to No. 2 simply because I believe the Wildcats -- at 22-2 with seven top-50 KenPom wins -- still have the nation's second-best resume even after Wednesday's surprising 79-75 loss to St. John's. And Purdue remained No. 3 despite Wednesday's last-second 64-63 loss to Ohio State for basically the same reason, i.e., because I don't think anybody below the Boilermakers deserves to be ahead of the Boilermakers, who are 23-3 with eight top-50 KenPom wins. Also worth noting: Their three losses have come by an average of just 2.7 points. And two of their three losses are to schools also in the top 15 of Thursday morning's Top 25 (and one).

Seton Hall and Nevada are out. Miami and Texas A&M are in. And before you scoff at the Aggies' reentry, you should know that Wednesday's 81-80 victory at Auburn was their sixth top-50 KenPom win, and that three of their eight losses came when they were without at least two starters. In other words, Texas A&M's record doesn't look great. But its resume is better than most realize.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Thursday's Top 25 (and one) updated rankings