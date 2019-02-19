College basketball rankings: Virginia maintains No. 3 spot in Top 25 And 1 after win over Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers are 23-2 on the season with both losses coming to Duke
Virginia won at Virginia Tech Monday night to improve to 23-2 on the season. Both of the Cavaliers' losses are to Duke. And wouldn't it be something if they went 0-2 against the Blue Devils but still won at least a share of the ACC regular-season title? It could reasonably happen. All it would require is Virginia winning its five remaining regular-season games -- it will be favored to win each -- and Duke losing once more, perhaps at North Carolina next month. If it goes down that way, Tony Bennett will secure at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the fourth time in the past six seasons.
Virginia is No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the third consecutive day. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Pepperdine.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest.
|--
|25-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with losses to Gonzaga and Syracuse. Duke will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with North Carolina.
|--
|23-2
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 14-2 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 after Monday's win over Virginia Tech. Both of Virginia's losses are to Duke.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 23-2 record features a 12-2 mark against top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. Tennessee is 19-1 in its past 20 games.
|--
|23-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 16-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-30 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue, Maryland and Villanova.
|--
|23-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 11-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with losses to two sub-50 KenPom teams. UK is 11-1 in its past 12 games heading into Tuesday's game at Missouri.
|--
|21-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses.
|--
|20-5
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Diego State.
|--
|24-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-50 loss. Michigan State will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|--
|21-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won 10 straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|25-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|21-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 10-8 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to sub-85 teams. Louisville owns wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.
|--
|18-8
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 8-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|20-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|21-5
|15
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Saturday's win at Rutgers. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|20-5
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers are 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses after Saturday's game at Georgia. LSU is 14-1 in its last 15 heading into Wednesday's game with Florida.
|--
|21-4
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 12-2 in their past 14 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-7
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 11-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game at Iowa. Five of Maryland's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-7
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-7 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's showdown at Northwestern.
|--
|18-8
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies will take a two-game winning streak into Monday's game with Virginia.
|--
|20-6
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss at Boston College. Florida State will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson.
|--
|20-5
|22
|Villanova
|Villanova has 12 wins over top-100 KenPom teams - but only two of those victories are over top-50 opponents. The Wildcats are 1-2 in their past three games with losses to Marquette and St. John's.
|--
|20-6
|23
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 7-2 in their past nine games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 8-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Baylor.
|--
|19-6
|24
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-5 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional loss that came at Tulsa. Kansas State is 10-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|20-6
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls completed a regular-sweep of Toledo on Friday while extending their winning streak to three games. Buffalo is 4-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois.
|--
|22-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|21-4
