College basketball rankings: Virginia maintains No. 3 spot in Top 25 And 1 after win over Virginia Tech

Virginia won at Virginia Tech Monday night to improve to 23-2 on the season. Both of the Cavaliers' losses are to Duke. And wouldn't it be something if they went 0-2 against the Blue Devils but still won at least a share of the ACC regular-season title? It could reasonably happen. All it would require is Virginia winning its five remaining regular-season games -- it will be favored to win each -- and Duke losing once more, perhaps at North Carolina next month. If it goes down that way, Tony Bennett will secure at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

Virginia is No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the third consecutive day. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Pepperdine.