Virginia began the season 4-2 with no good wins and losses to San Francisco and Gonzaga. As a result, the Cavaliers fell to 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and completely out of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. But they've recovered nicely from that rough start and are now on a six-game winning streak that has the Cavaliers alone atop the ACC standings entering Monday's game with Syracuse.

The most recent win came Saturday.

That's when Virginia overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half and beat Georgia Tech 64-6 to improve to 10-2 overall, 6-0 in the ACC. Kihei Clark got the game-winning bucket with 1:13 left after missing the first nine shots he attempted. So even though his string of six straight double-digit scoring efforts was snapped, the 5-foot-9 guard still finished with a game-high eight assists and played a significant role in Virginia remaining one of just four power-conference teams with perfect league records.

"He's a winner," said Virginia coach Tony Bennett, whose Cavaliers are No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. "You just see what he's done in big settings."

The next big setting is Monday's game with Syracuse, which enters on a two-game winning streak highlighted by Saturday's 78-60 blowout of Virginia Tech. The Orange still aren't in the Top 25 And 1 in part because they're 9-4 overall, 3-3 in the ACC, and 0-3 in Quadrant 1 games. But they are 36th at KenPom, 40th in the NET, and just on the outside of most projected NCAA Tournament brackets. So this matchup with Virginia will provide the Orange with an opportunity to enhance their resume and get on the right side of the bubble.

Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

