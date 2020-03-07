College basketball rankings: Virginia, No. 26 in Top 25 And 1, takes seven-game winning streak into Saturday

Virginia started this season 12-6 overall, and 4-4 in the ACC, with losses to Boston College and South Carolina. Making things worse, through 18 games, was the fact that the Cavaliers had zero wins over schools ranked in the top 60 at KenPom. So, at the time, Virginia looked like a candidate to join the list of programs that missed the NCAA Tournament a year after winning it all.

But then everything flipped.

As I explained on the CBS Sports Network set late Friday, Tony Bennett, whose team remains offensively challenged, figured out a way to just stack one close win on top of another -- evidence being how the Cavaliers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Louisville. They've beaten Florida State. They've beaten Duke. And they're currently on a seven-game winning streak that's really remarkable because most of the games have been unusually close.

These seven straight wins have come by a total of just 26 points -- which means these seven straight wins have come by an average of just 3.7 points. Broken down, it's a one-point win over Notre Dame, three two-point wins over North Carolina, Duke and Miami, two three-point wins over Pitt and Virginia Tech, and a 13-point win over Boston College. So six of the seven wins in this stretch have come by three-or-fewer points. As a result, Virginia is 14-5 in the ACC and 26th in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Cavaliers host Louisville on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. If they win, and Florida State loses to Boston College, Virginia will secure at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the third consecutive season and fifth time in a seven-year span.

