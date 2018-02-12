College basketball rankings: Virginia ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time since 1982

The Cavaliers take over Villanova's spot at the top as the Wildcats dropped to No. 3

Three of the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost on Saturday alone, sending a shiver that resulted in a revamp of the top of the new rankings released on Monday. Previous No. 1 Villanova moved down two spots to No. 3; Virginia, despite losing to Virginia Tech, moved up one spot to No. 1; and Purdue, which lost twice last week, dropped from No. 3 to No. 6.

All told, last week's top 10 suffered a combined seven losses, including a two-loss week for the Boilermakers to drop them out of the top spot in the Big Ten standings now assumed by Ohio State.

The Cavaliers garnered 30 of a possible 65 first-place votes in the new AP Top 25 to take over the top spot in the poll for the first time since 1982. Michigan State received 21 first-place votes, while Villanova received 9 and Xavier received 5.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Virginia (30)

23-2

1,557

2

2

Michigan State (21)

24-3

1,527

4

3

Villanova (9)

23-2

1,518

1

4

Xavier (5)

23-3

1,465

5

5

Cincinnati

23-2

1,359

6

6

Purdue

23-4

1,269

3

7

Texas Tech

21-4

1,258

7

8

Ohio State

22-5

1,094

14

9

Gonzaga

23-4

1,063

12

10

Auburn

22-3

1,025

8

11

Clemson

20-4

945

16

12

Duke

20-5

942

9

13

Kansas

19-6

816

10

14

North Carolina

19-7

763

21

15

Saint Mary's

24-3

683

11

16

Rhode Island

20-3

666

18

17

Arizona

20-6

594

13

18

Tennessee

18-6

580

15

19

Wichita State

19-5

495

22

20

West Virginia

18-7

339

19

21

Texas A&amp;M

17-8

241

--

22

Michigan

20-7

239

20

23

Oklahoma

16-8

152

17

24

Nevada

21-5

87

23

25

Arizona State

19-6

83

--

Others receiving votes: New Mexico St. 66, Florida 48, Creighton 44, Butler 43, Virginia Tech 29, Middle Tennessee 26, Alabama 22, Houston 16, Nebraska 15, Missouri 14, Miami 10, Kentucky 8, TCU 8, ETSU 5, Oklahoma St. 4, St. Bonaventure 3, Louisville 2, Vermont 1, Florida St.

