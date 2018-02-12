College basketball rankings: Virginia ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time since 1982

Three of the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost on Saturday alone, sending a shiver that resulted in a revamp of the top of the new rankings released on Monday. Previous No. 1 Villanova moved down two spots to No. 3; Virginia, despite losing to Virginia Tech, moved up one spot to No. 1; and Purdue, which lost twice last week, dropped from No. 3 to No. 6.

All told, last week's top 10 suffered a combined seven losses, including a two-loss week for the Boilermakers to drop them out of the top spot in the Big Ten standings now assumed by Ohio State.

The Cavaliers garnered 30 of a possible 65 first-place votes in the new AP Top 25 to take over the top spot in the poll for the first time since 1982. Michigan State received 21 first-place votes, while Villanova received 9 and Xavier received 5.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Others receiving votes: New Mexico St. 66, Florida 48, Creighton 44, Butler 43, Virginia Tech 29, Middle Tennessee 26, Alabama 22, Houston 16, Nebraska 15, Missouri 14, Miami 10, Kentucky 8, TCU 8, ETSU 5, Oklahoma St. 4, St. Bonaventure 3, Louisville 2, Vermont 1, Florida St.