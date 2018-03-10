College basketball rankings: Virginia still has real motivation for ACC title game

NEW YORK -- Virginia will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens Saturday at Barclays Center. But if the Cavaliers want to sweep the ACC regular-season and ACC Tournament titles for the second time in a five-year span, they'll need to handle North Carolina in a game scheduled to tip at 8:30 ET.

Yep, it's Cavaliers-Tar Heels in the title game.

That's the result of Virginia beating Clemson on Friday just before North Carolina upset Duke. Some have suggested UNC could also secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Virginia, and I agree it's possible. But, for now, my No. 1 seeds would be Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier -- which is why those schools are the top four in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). UNC is now No. 5. And the Tar Heels' jump from No. 12 to No. 5, combined with Kansas' jump from No. 6 to No. 3, caused Michigan State, Purdue, Gonzaga, Cincinnati and Michigan to drop in these rankings, no fault of their own.