College basketball rankings: Virginia still has real motivation for ACC title game
The Cavaliers can sweep both the ACC regular-season and ACC tourney titles with a win over the Heels
NEW YORK -- Virginia will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens Saturday at Barclays Center. But if the Cavaliers want to sweep the ACC regular-season and ACC Tournament titles for the second time in a five-year span, they'll need to handle North Carolina in a game scheduled to tip at 8:30 ET.
Yep, it's Cavaliers-Tar Heels in the title game.
That's the result of Virginia beating Clemson on Friday just before North Carolina upset Duke. Some have suggested UNC could also secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Virginia, and I agree it's possible. But, for now, my No. 1 seeds would be Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier -- which is why those schools are the top four in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). UNC is now No. 5. And the Tar Heels' jump from No. 12 to No. 5, combined with Kansas' jump from No. 6 to No. 3, caused Michigan State, Purdue, Gonzaga, Cincinnati and Michigan to drop in these rankings, no fault of their own.
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 14 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke and North Carolina. They've already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|30-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova has only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|29-4
|3
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks own 14 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of West Virginia. Kansas this season became the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|3
|26-7
|4
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history.
|1
|28-5
|5
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features 13 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. That one sub-45 loss was a home loss to Wofford.
|7
|25-9
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and North Carolina. They've only lost twice to sub-45 opponents.
|2
|26-7
|7
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|2
|29-4
|8
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings.
|1
|28-6
|9
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. Gonzaga has won at least 30 games in three of the past four seasons.
|1
|30-4
|10
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats finished 16-2 in the AAC and won the league title by two games. They're 3-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 25-0 against everybody else.
|1
|28-4
|11
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|28-7
|12
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won five of their past six games and compiled a total of 13 top-50 KenPom wins. Four of their nine losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|1
|24-9
|13
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12.
|2
|24-9
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features five top-55 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Cincinnati
|--
|25-6
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn.
|--
|24-7
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-70 losses. Arizona finished 14-4 in the Pac-12 and won its fourth league title in the past five seasons.
|3
|26-7
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Seven of their nine losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-9
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State.
|--
|24-8
|19
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee.
|3
|25-7
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. UK is 5-1 in its past six games with wins over Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama.
|1
|22-10
|21
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 7-2 in its past nine games.
|2
|23-10
|22
|Florida
|The Gators own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. Their resume also includes five top-50 losses.
|2
|20-12
|23
|Houston
|The Cougars own three top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Cincinnati and Wichita State. They're 9-1 in their past 10 games.
|3
|25-6
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|--
|22-9
|25
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features six top-55 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Villanova and Ohio State. Ten of their 13 losses are to top-50 opponents.
|--
|20-13
|26
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features six top-50 wins and only one sub-50 loss. Ten of their 11 losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|1
|21-11
