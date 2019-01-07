College basketball rankings: Virginia takes the No. 1 spot away from Duke in Coaches Poll

Virginia has taken back its spot atop the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, bumping Duke down to No. 2 after another unbeaten week.

Duke and UVA both won convincingly this week, but the two flip-flopped positions -- and rightfully so. The Blue Devils dispatched Clemson 87-68 to open up ACC play, but the Cavaliers beat down a top-10 Florida State team 65-52. If not for a Seminoles surge in garbage time, the score may have been equally lopsided.

Virginia (13-0) received 11 first-place votes in the poll this week ahead of Duke (8), Tennessee (6) and Michigan (6).

The rest of the top 5 remains largely intact, with Tennessee and Michigan clinging to the Nos. 3 and 4 spot, respectively, but Michigan State jumped from No. 7 to No. 5. The Spartans replace Nevada in the top five after the Wolf Pack lost their first game of the season in blowout fashion to unranked New Mexico and fell six sports to No. 11.



USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 49; Villanova 45; Texas Christian 44; Nebraska 20; Central Florida 14; Arizona State 13; Seton Hall 11; North Texas 9; Minnesota 7; Furman 5; Texas 2; Kansas State 1.