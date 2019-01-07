College basketball rankings: Virginia takes the No. 1 spot away from Duke in Coaches Poll

The Cavaliers improved to 13-0 this weekend and reclaimed their spot atop the latest Coaches Poll

Virginia has taken back its spot atop the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, bumping Duke down to No. 2 after another unbeaten week.

Duke and UVA both won convincingly this week, but the two flip-flopped positions -- and rightfully so. The Blue Devils dispatched Clemson 87-68 to open up ACC play, but the Cavaliers beat down a top-10 Florida State team 65-52. If not for a Seminoles surge in garbage time, the score may have been equally lopsided.

Virginia (13-0) received 11 first-place votes in the poll this week ahead of Duke (8), Tennessee (6) and Michigan (6).

The rest of the top 5 remains largely intact, with Tennessee and Michigan clinging to the Nos. 3 and 4 spot, respectively, but Michigan State jumped from No. 7 to No. 5. The Spartans replace Nevada in the top five after the Wolf Pack lost their first game of the season in blowout fashion to unranked New Mexico and fell six sports to No. 11.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Virginia (11)

13-0

741

2

2

Duke (8)

12-1

735

1

3

Tennessee (6)

12-1

721

3

4

Michigan (6)

15-0

714

4

5

Michigan State

13-2

621

7

6

Gonzaga

14-2

617

8

7

Virginia Tech

13-1

559

10

8

Texas Tech

13-1

527

11

9

Kansas

12-2

517

6

10

Auburn

11-2

453

13

11

Nevada

14-1

428

5

12

North Carolina

11-3

405

15

13

Florida State

12-2

393

9

14

Mississippi State

12-1

363

16

15

Houston

15-0

337

17

16

NC State

13-1

325

19

17

Ohio State
12-2
295
12-2

18

Kentucky
10-3
225
14

19

Marquette
12-3
19018

20

Buffalo13-115720

21

Iowa State
12-2145NR

22

Oklahoma12-212825

23

St. John's
14-196NR

24

Indiana12-39422

25

Iowa12-3

68

20

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 49; Villanova 45; Texas Christian 44; Nebraska 20; Central Florida 14; Arizona State 13; Seton Hall 11; North Texas 9; Minnesota 7; Furman 5; Texas 2; Kansas State 1.

