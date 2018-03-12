College basketball rankings: Virginia, Villanova top AP Top 25 ahead of NCAA Tournament
The Cavaliers are the unanimous No. 1 after winning the ACC Tournament
The Virginia Cavaliers are the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 for a second straight week. They claimed all 65 first-place votes in the final rankings ahead of the NCAA Tournament, which begins Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.
The Cavaliers carry an eight-game winning streak into the Big Dance after claiming the ACC regular-season championship by multiple games and winning the ACC Tournament with victories over Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina. The No. 1 overall seed, Virginia will face UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
There were no changes to the top 3 from last week as Villanova and Xavier remained at 2 and 3. Michigan State dropped to No. 5 after an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament. Kansas, which was No. 9 last week, moved up five spots to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Virginia
31-2
1,625
1
2
Villanova
30-4
1,554
2
3
Xavier
28-5
1,383
3
4
Kansas
27-7
1,379
9
5
Michigan State
29-4
1,304
4
6
30-4
1,230
8
7
28-7
1,213
7
8
30-4
1,199
6
9
26-7
1,179
5
10
North Carolina
25-10
1,100
12
11
|Purdue
28-6
1,047
10
12
27-7
918
15
13
25-8
771
13
14
24-9
716
14
15
24-10
663
18
16
25-7
604
11
17
24-8
600
17
18
24-10
528
--
19
25-7
501
16
20
Clemson
23-9
439
19
21
26-7
430
21
22
Miami
22-9
134
24
23
20-12
102
23
24
27-7
93
22
25
28-5
71
20
