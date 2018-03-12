College basketball rankings: Virginia, Villanova top AP Top 25 ahead of NCAA Tournament

The Virginia Cavaliers are the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 for a second straight week. They claimed all 65 first-place votes in the final rankings ahead of the NCAA Tournament, which begins Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.

The Cavaliers carry an eight-game winning streak into the Big Dance after claiming the ACC regular-season championship by multiple games and winning the ACC Tournament with victories over Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina. The No. 1 overall seed, Virginia will face UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

There were no changes to the top 3 from last week as Villanova and Xavier remained at 2 and 3. Michigan State dropped to No. 5 after an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament. Kansas, which was No. 9 last week, moved up five spots to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: