College basketball rankings: Virginia, Villanova top AP Top 25 ahead of NCAA Tournament

The Cavaliers are the unanimous No. 1 after winning the ACC Tournament

The Virginia Cavaliers are the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 for a second straight week. They claimed all 65 first-place votes in the final rankings ahead of the NCAA Tournament, which begins Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.

The Cavaliers carry an eight-game winning streak into the Big Dance after claiming the ACC regular-season championship by multiple games and winning the ACC Tournament with victories over Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina. The No. 1 overall seed, Virginia will face UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

There were no changes to the top 3 from last week as Villanova and Xavier remained at 2 and 3. Michigan State dropped to No. 5 after an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament. Kansas, which was No. 9 last week, moved up five spots to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Virginia

31-2

1,625

1

2

Villanova

30-4

1,554

2

3

Xavier

28-5

1,383

3

4

Kansas

27-7

1,379

9

5

Michigan State

29-4

1,304

4

6

Cincinnati

30-4

1,230

8

7

Michigan

28-7

1,213

7

8

Gonzaga

30-4

1,199

6

9

Duke

26-7

1,179

5

10

North Carolina

25-10

1,100

12

11

Purdue

28-6

1,047

10

12

Arizona

27-7

918

15

13

Tennessee

25-8

771

13

14

Texas Tech

24-9

716

14

15

West Virginia

24-10

663

18

16

Wichita State

25-7

604

11

17

Ohio State

24-8

600

17

18

Kentucky

24-10

528

--

19

Auburn

25-7

501

16

20

Clemson

23-9

439

19

21

Houston

26-7

430

21

22

Miami

22-9

134

24

23

Florida

20-12

102

23

24

Nevada

27-7

93

22

25

Saint Mary's

28-5

71

20

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices