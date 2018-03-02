College basketball rankings: Virginia would have been No. 1 even if it lost to Louisville

Virginia would've still been No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) even with a loss at Louisville late Thursday because the Cavaliers would've still had the nation's best resume, no question. Doesn't matter now, though. Because Tony Bennett's team somehow won despite being down four points with two seconds remaining. And that was just about the craziest finish you'll ever see.

Chip Patterson wrote about it here.

Go read that.

And then know that we've reached the point where Virginia will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens next. The Cavaliers can lose at home to Notre Dame on Saturday, then drop their ACC Tournament opener, and they'd still have one of the nation's four best bodies of work and be worthy of a top seed. The other three spots remain up for grabs, I think. But you can go ahead and use a permanent marker to put Virginia down as a No. 1 thanks to a resume featuring nine Quadrant 1 wins and zero sub-50 RPI losses.

Friday's Top 25 (and one)