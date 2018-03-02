College basketball rankings: Virginia would have been No. 1 even if it lost to Louisville
The Cavaliers would have stayed at the top spot even if it hadn't pulled out that amazing comeback
Virginia would've still been No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) even with a loss at Louisville late Thursday because the Cavaliers would've still had the nation's best resume, no question. Doesn't matter now, though. Because Tony Bennett's team somehow won despite being down four points with two seconds remaining. And that was just about the craziest finish you'll ever see.
Chip Patterson wrote about it here.
Go read that.
And then know that we've reached the point where Virginia will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens next. The Cavaliers can lose at home to Notre Dame on Saturday, then drop their ACC Tournament opener, and they'd still have one of the nation's four best bodies of work and be worthy of a top seed. The other three spots remain up for grabs, I think. But you can go ahead and use a permanent marker to put Virginia down as a No. 1 thanks to a resume featuring nine Quadrant 1 wins and zero sub-50 RPI losses.
Friday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They've already secured the outright ACC regular-season title.
|--
|27-2
|2
|Michigan State
|The Spartans finished 16-2 in the Big Ten to win their first outright regular-season league title since 2009. Their resume features six top-50 KenPom wins - including victories over Purdue and North Carolina.
|--
|29-3
|3
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. They've only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|26-4
|4
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They have already secured at least a share of their first Big East title in school history.
|--
|26-4
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks won their 14th game against a top-50 KenPom team on Monday and secured the outright Big 12 regular-season championship. Kansas has become the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|--
|24-6
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' five-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Virginia Tech. Duke owns nine top-50 KenPom wins and has lost to a sub-40 opponent only twice.
|--
|24-6
|7
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers finished their regular season with eight top-50 Kenpom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|27-5
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags beat BYU on Saturday to secure their 14th outright WCC regular-season championship in 19 seasons under Mark Few. Their resume features four top-45 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton.
|--
|27-4
|9
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won four of their past five games and compiled a total of 11 top-50 KenPom wins. Five of their eight losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|22-8
|10
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Miami. Their resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss.
|--
|22-8
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. Their past 11 games include a seven-game winning streak and a four-game losing streak.
|--
|22-8
|12
|Wichita State
|The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Their resume includes four top-55 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses.
|--
|24-5
|13
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Six of their seven losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-7
|14
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. They finished 15-3 in the Big Ten.
|--
|24-8
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have already secured at least a share of the AAC regular-season title. They're 1-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 25-0 against everybody else.
|--
|26-4
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT is 12-5 in the SEC and tied with Auburn atop the league standings. 1
|--
|22-7
|17
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably a road victory over Michigan State. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Friday's game with Nebraska.
|--
|26-7
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers are stuck on five top-50 KenPom wins because they've dropped three of their past four games. Auburn is 12-5 in the SEC and tied with Tennessee atop the league standings.
|--
|24-6
|19
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features seven top-70 KenPom wins and just three sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|--
|26-5
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Florida.
|--
|21-9
|21
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and five sub-50 losses. A victory Saturday over California will earn Arizona the outright Pac-12 title.
|--
|23-7
|22
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features only one sub-50 KenPom loss -- a January loss at Vanderbilt. They own six top-50 KenPom wins and will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas Tech.
|--
|21-9
|23
|Florida
|The Gators own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UK.
|--
|19-11
|24
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 6-1 in its past seven games.
|--
|21-9
|25
|Virginia Tech
|The Hokies own six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Their resume features only one sub-55 loss.
|--
|21-9
|26
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own seven top-50 KenPom wins -- most recently a road win at North Carolina. They'll take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Virginia Tech.
|--
|21-8
