College Basketball Rankings: Washington, No. 17 in Top 25 And 1, faces Houston on Christmas night

Christmas is dominated by Santa Claus and the NBA's annual quintuple-header. So Wednesday's college basketball schedule is light and totally on the back burner. In fact, there are only four games.

They are:

Each of those contests will be played inside the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu on what is the final day of the Diamond Head Classic. The last game listed is the title game -- and the fact that it's between two top-40 KenPom teams, and two likely NCAA Tournament teams, makes it's worthy of your attention.

Houston is 9-3 with zero sub-45 KenPom losses. That's not bad. But the Cougars are still looking for their first win over a top-80 KenPom team. That's not good. But Houston can get one on Christmas because its opponent, Washington, is in the top-40 at KenPom and No. 17 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Huskies enter this showdown with a 10-2 record featuring a win over Baylor and losses to Gonzaga and Tennessee. They're led by Isaiah Stewart, a five-star freshman who is averaging 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game.

Houston-Washington tips at 8:30 ET on ESPN2.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1