College Basketball Rankings: Washington, No. 17 in Top 25 And 1, faces Houston on Christmas night
The Huskies are 10-2 with a win over Baylor and losses to Gonzaga and Tennessee
Christmas is dominated by Santa Claus and the NBA's annual quintuple-header. So Wednesday's college basketball schedule is light and totally on the back burner. In fact, there are only four games.
They are:
- Portland vs. Ball State
- Boise State vs. UTEP
- Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii
- Houston vs. Washington
Each of those contests will be played inside the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu on what is the final day of the Diamond Head Classic. The last game listed is the title game -- and the fact that it's between two top-40 KenPom teams, and two likely NCAA Tournament teams, makes it's worthy of your attention.
Houston is 9-3 with zero sub-45 KenPom losses. That's not bad. But the Cougars are still looking for their first win over a top-80 KenPom team. That's not good. But Houston can get one on Christmas because its opponent, Washington, is in the top-40 at KenPom and No. 17 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Huskies enter this showdown with a 10-2 record featuring a win over Baylor and losses to Gonzaga and Tennessee. They're led by Isaiah Stewart, a five-star freshman who is averaging 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game.
Houston-Washington tips at 8:30 ET on ESPN2.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Ohio St.
|D.J. Carton got 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 71-65 victory over Kentucky. The Buckeyes own four wins over top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 112-77 victory over Eastern Washington. The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|13-1
|3
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson missed a late free throw that would've tied things, then missed a potential game-winning runner at the buzzer in Saturday's 56-55 loss at Villanova. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-15 from the field.
|--
|9-2
|4
|Louisville
|Dwayne Sutton finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 70-46 win over Miami of Ohio. The Cardinals used a 17-0 run in the second half to pull away.
|--
|11-1
|5
|Duke
|Joey Baker made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Thursday's 86-57 victory over Wofford. The Blue Devils cruised even though Tre Jones missed the game with what Duke officials called a minor foot injury.
|--
|10-1
|6
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's 84-78 victory over Texas Southern. Oregon owns four top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|10-2
|7
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Jackson State. The Tigers are now 8-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team last week.
|--
|10-1
|8
|Michigan
|Jon Teske finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian. Michigan's body of work includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-3
|9
|Auburn
|J'Von McCormick finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Lehigh. The Tigers are one of just four remaining undefeated teams but still have zero wins over ranked opponents.
|--
|11-0
|10
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-1
|11
|Villanova
|Jermaine Samuels buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points, in Saturday's 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|--
|9-2
|12
|Butler
|Bryce Golden finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 70-61 win over Purdue. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point defeat at Baylor.
|--
|11-1
|13
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 16 points and eight assists in Saturday's 80-52 victory over Utah. The Aztecs are 7-1 in their past eight games against the Utes.
|--
|12-0
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins shot 26.9% from the field in Thursday's 52-48 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland lost despite the fact that the Pirates were missing their top two scorers.
|--
|10-2
|15
|Dayton
|Ibi Watson finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Monday's 81-53 victory over Grambling. Watson started in place of Jalen Crutcher, who was held out of the game with concussion symptoms.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Florida St.
|RaiQaun Gray finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 66-60 win over South Florida. FSU is 3-0 in neutral-site games.
|--
|10-2
|17
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 72-61 victory over Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic. The Huskies will play Houston in Wednesday's title game.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Penn St.
|Myreon Jones finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 87-58 victory over Central Connecticut. This was the first time in 23 seasons that Penn State has won while being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
|--
|10-2
|19
|Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing to Duke.
|--
|9-3
|20
|Iowa
|Bakari Evelyn had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-70 victory over Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes won despite turning the ball over 24 times.
|--
|9-3
|21
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers allowed South Carolina to shoot 55.1% from the field in Sunday's 70-59 loss to the Gamecocks. Virginia finished the game with 18 field goals and 19 turnovers.
|--
|9-2
|22
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Ramsey in the lineup.
|--
|8-3
|23
|Stanford
|Tyrell Terry finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 62-59 win over San Diego. Stanford's lone loss is a one-point defeat to Butler.
|--
|11-1
|24
|Creighton
|Mitch Ballock made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in Saturday's 67-60 victory over Arizona State. The Bluejays only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State.
|--
|10-2
|25
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 victory over Youngstown State. West Virginia outscored the Penguins 40-26 in the second half.
|--
|10-1
|26
|Wichita St.
|Grant Sherfield got 14 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in Saturday's 73-63 win over VCU. Wichita State's lone loss is to West Virginia.
|--
|10-1
-
