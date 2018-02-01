College basketball rankings: Why Arizona deserves to be outside of the top 10

The seventh-place game of the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis, as my colleague Matt Norlander pointed out in a column posted Wednesday, should go down as the best seventh-place game in regular-season tournament history. It was a game between Purdue and Arizona played the day after Thanksgiving. And the two teams entered the game, won by Purdue 89-64, with a combined record of 7-4 featuring losses to SMU, Western Kentucky and NC State.

Now they're a combined 39-6.

Matt Painter's Boilermakers haven't lost since the Battle 4 Atlantis. Sean Miller's Wildcats have only lost once. So now Purdue is projected to win the Big Ten while Arizona is projected to win the Pac-12. Those schools are No. 3 and No. 14 in Thursday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings after both recorded simple wins late Wednesday.

Purdue at No. 3 seems perfect. I'm not sure the Boilermakers, all things considered, make sense any higher or lower, and even Purdue fans mostly appear to agree.

But Twitter suggests Arizona fans, on the other hand, think No. 14 is way too low for the Wildcats. And perhaps it is, based on ability and potential. But the truth is that Arizona still has just one win over a team also ranked in the Top 25 (and one), and the Wildcats are only 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-60 losses also on the resume.

That's not great.

So any slot in the top 15 is probably fair, if not generous, based on the actual resume. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington. Their next game against a currently ranked opponent is Feb. 15 at Arizona State.

Thursday's Top 25 (and 1) rankings