I know I spent the top of Sunday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 explaining why Auburn should remain No. 1 in all human rankings even after Saturday's loss to Florida. But Monday is when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates each week. So Auburn is going to be the story again just as soon as the update comes, one way or another. And that's why I want to focus on the Tigers a little more, because, yeah, Auburn is going to be the story.

It's a big day for the AP poll!

Either AP voters will collectively drop Auburn from No. 1 even though the Tigers undeniably have the sport's best body of work or AP voters will make Auburn the rare team to remain No. 1 in the AP poll immediately following a loss. My prediction: AP voters — certainly not all of them, but somehow enough of them — will prove smart enough to keep the team that should be No. 1 at the top of college basketball's most-referenced poll.

After Auburn, we can debate.

But if AP voters have any interest in ensuring their poll is actually a reflection of how this season is unfolding, there is no debate about which school they should have No. 1 when their poll updates later Monday. It's Auburn — thanks to a 21-2 record highlighted by a 12-2 mark in Quadrant 1 that gives the Tigers at least four more Q1 wins than everybody else and at least one less loss than any other team in the Top 25 And 1.

That's the best resume in the country.

That's why Auburn deserves No. 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings