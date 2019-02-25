College basketball rankings: Why Gonzaga deserves to be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

I've now had Gonzaga No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for nine straight days. The AP and Coaches polls should catchup Monday -- at which point a slew of not-so-smart people will tweet that the Zags don't deserve to be No. 1 based on little more than their conference affiliation. So, with that in mind, I decided to provide bullet points about Gonzaga to highlight why Mark Few's team is a reasonable No. 1. Please forward them to any dummies you know.

Gonzaga is 27-2 with 11 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them a neutral-court victory over the Duke team that's spent much of this season No. 1 thanks to Mike Krzyzewski and four projected lottery picks.

Gonzaga's only losses are to the schools ranked No. 5 (North Carolina) and No. 6 (Tennessee) in the Top 25 And 1.

Gonzaga is undefeated at home.

Gonzaga is No. 1 in the NCAA's NET ranking.

Gonzaga has won 18 straight games by an average of 31.3 points.

Gonzaga has the nation's best offensive-efficiency rating.

Gonzaga's rotation features a projected lottery pick (Rui Hachimura), a junior with the second-best Player Efficiency Rating in the nation (Brandon Clarke), the school's all-time assists leader (Josh Perkins) and five players shooting at least 38 percent from 3-point range.

How could you read that and think Gonzaga is undeserving of its No. 1 ranking? No, the Zags don't spend January and February facing challenges the same way an ACC or Big Ten school does. But that's also not their fault. (I'm sure they'd join the Pac-12 if offered a spot.) Beyond that, it's not like the Zags are just squeaking by in some of these WCC games. Again, they've won every league game by double-digits and are currently on an 18-game winning streak with the wins coming by an average of 31.3 points. So, with no apologies, Gonzaga is No. 1 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. And because I don't believe the Zags will lose again before Selection Sunday, I suspect they'll stay No. 1 for the rest of the season.

