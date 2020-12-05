Gonzaga was No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Baylor was No. 2. So the Zags and Bears giving us the 43rd No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup ever, just 11 days into this season, isn't surprising. Once the game was scheduled, and the initial poll published, it was always supposed to be this way. But, that said, this is still wild. Because, from a historical perspective, Saturday's showdown in Indianapolis really might be the most unlikely No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in college basketball history.
Think about where these programs once were.
When Mark Few took over at Gonzaga, in advance of the 1999-2000 season, the Zags had won exactly one NCAA Tournament game ever. Regardless, Few guided the Zags to the Sweet Sixteen in his first season and has made literally every NCAA Tournament since. He's been to five straight Sweet Sixteens, three of the past five Elite Eights, and he coached in the title game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. So, undeniably, Gonzaga is one of the sport's biggest brands now. But when Few got the job, Gonzaga was just a small private school from the West Coast Conference, not even a blip on college basketball's national radar.
Baylor's story is similarly great.
When Scott Drew took over at Baylor, in advance of the 2003-04 season, the program was in shambles because of a scandal tied to one player murdering another. The Bears finished next-to-last, last, last, and next-to-last in Drew's first four seasons, the third of which was reduced to conference-only games because of NCAA sanctions. Regardless, Drew guided the Bears to the NCAA Tournament in his fifth season — and has had them in six of the past seven NCAA Tournaments. They've been reliably good for a while and would've been a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament (If there had been a 2020 NCAA Tournament). But when Drew got the job, Baylor had advanced in the NCAA Tournament only once in the previous 53 years.
So, yeah, from a historical perspective, Saturday's No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown is pretty incredible. This isn't No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Duke. Or No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Michigan State. This is a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between a program that barely registered 20 years ago and another that has no real history and was decimated by scandal less than 20 years ago.
Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
You can watch it on CBS.
As I'm sure you know, Gonzaga and Baylor are also No. 1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The only thing that caused movement in Saturday morning's update is Wisconsin's 67-65 loss at Marquette. Per Top 25 And 1 rules, Wisconsin was hit with a 10-spot auto-drop for losing to a team not currently under consideration for the Top 25 And 1. So the Badgers are now No. 17 in the Top 25 And 1. Their next game is Wednesday against Louisville, which is 25th in the Top 25 And 1.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 87-82 victory over West Virginia. Andrew Nembhard added 19 points and six assists off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|2
Baylor
|Adam Flagler got 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's 82-69 victory over Illinois. Davion Mitchell added 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|3
Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 99-58 victory over Western Illinois. The senior center is averaging 34.0 points and 9.7 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|4
Kansas
|David McCormack finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 89-54 victory over Washburn. The Jayhawks' lone loss is their season-opening loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|3-1
|5
Michigan St.
|Rocket Watts finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists in Friday's 83-76 victory over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' 4-0 record features a win at Duke.
|--
|4-0
|6
Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Friday's 93-58 victory over Kennesaw State. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|7
Illinois
|The Illini allowed Baylor to shoot 45.5% from the field in Wednesday's 82-69 loss in Indianapolis. Illinois gave up 51 points in the second half.
|1
|3-1
|8
Duke
|Matthew Hurt made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Friday's 76-54 victory over Bellarmine. Duke's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Michigan State.
|1
|2-1
|9
Tennessee
|The start of the Vols' season has been delayed because of COVID-19 issues. Tennessee is now scheduled to open Wednesday against UT Martin.
|1
|0-0
|10
Va. Tech
|Keve Aluma finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 64-57 victory over VMI. The Hokies' 4-0 record features a win over Villanova.
|1
|4-0
|11
Villanova
|Justin Moore finished with 15 points and five assists in Tuesday's 87-53 victory over Hartford. Eric Dixon added 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
|1
|3-1
|12
W. Virginia
|Miles McBride missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 87-82 loss to Gonzaga. The Mountaineers opened the season with three wins over top-80 KenPom teams.
|1
|3-1
|13
Virginia
|Jay Huff finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 71-64 OT victory over Kent State. Sam Hauser added 18 points and seven rebounds.
|1
|3-1
|14
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 64-53 victory over Texas Tech. The Cougars' 3-0 record features three double-digit wins.
|1
|3-0
|15
Texas
|Matt Coleman hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 69-67 victory over North Carolina. Greg Brown added 10 points and six rebounds.
|1
|4-0
|16
Texas Tech
|Mac McClung finished with 20 points and five assists in Friday's 80-46 victory over Troy. The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Houston.
|1
|3-1
|17
Wisconsin
|Micah Potter gave up an offensive rebound and the winning bucket in the final second of Friday's 67-65 loss at Marquette. Brad Davison finished with zero field goals and five fouls.
|10
|3-1
|18
Ohio St.
|E.J. Liddell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 77-44 victory over Morehead State. Kyle Young added 10 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|19
N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels were just 1-of-9 from 3-point range in Wednesday's 69-67 loss to Texas. Caleb Love finished with four turnovers and zero assists.
|--
|3-1
|20
Richmond
|Nathan Cayo finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 76-64 victory at Kentucky. The Spiders won despite shooting just 28.0% from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|21
Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed 18 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-62 loss to Kansas. Kentucky's starters were 0-of-11 from beyond the arc.
|--
|1-2
|22
Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 70-56 victory over Hofstra. Jacob Young added 17 points and three rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|23
Arizona St.
|Remy Martin finished with 22 points and five assists in Thursday's 70-62 victory at California. The Sun Devils' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Villanova.
|--
|3-1
|24
Florida St.
|M.J. Walker finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 86-58 victory over North Florida. Balsa Koprivica added 13 points and five rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|25
Louisville
|Dre Davis finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 4-0 record also features a win over Seton Hall.
|--
|4-0
|26
Michigan
|Isaiah Livers finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 84-65 victory over Ball State. Hunter Dickinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0