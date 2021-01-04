The seventh version of the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll will be released later Monday. Among the interesting things is that the top three should be the same three schools that occupied the top three spots in the preseason AP poll.
What a difference a year makes.
Last season, the top three schools in the preseason AP poll were Michigan State, Kentucky and Kansas. By Week 7, the top three were Kansas, Gonzaga and Louisville — and Kansas was actually the fifth different school to be No. 1 in the first seven weeks. This season, it's possible (bordering on likely) that the school that started No. 1 (Gonzaga) will remain No. 1 all the way through Selection Sunday, especially considering the Zags are undefeated, have won 90% of their contests by double-digits, and are not scheduled to play another team ranked in the top 60 at KenPom the rest of this regular season.
My prediction: Gonzaga will be undefeated on Selection Sunday.
The Zags dominated San Francisco 85-62 on Saturday — which means they've scored at least 85 points in all 10 of their games. That makes them the first Division I men's basketball team to score 85 points in each of their first 10 games since the 1993-94 Arkansas Razorbacks. For what it's worth, that Arkansas team, coached by Nolan Richardson, went on to win the national championship.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags' next scheduled game is Thursday vs. Santa Clara.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 victory over San Francisco. The Zags' perfect record also includes double-digit wins over Kansas, Iowa and Virginia.
|--
|10-0
|2
Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 21 points, five assists and four steals in Saturday's 76-65 victory at Iowa State. The Bears' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win over Illinois.
|--
|9-0
|3
Villanova
|Collin Gillespie made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 85-68 victory at Marquette. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech.
|--
|8-1
|4
Texas
|Courtney Ramey made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 84-59 victory at Kansas. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova.
|--
|8-1
|5
Kansas
|The Jayhawks missed 20 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 84-59 loss to Texas. KU's other loss is a neutral-court loss to Gonzaga.
|--
|8-2
|6
Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 67-65 victory at Providence. The Bluejays' resume also features wins over UConn and Xavier.
|--
|8-2
|7
Illinois
|Kofi Cockburn finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 66-58 victory over Purdue. All three of the Illini's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|8-3
|8
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 85-66 victory over Northwestern. The Wolverines' perfect record also includes wins over Maryland, Penn State and UCF.
|--
|9-0
|9
Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 25 points on 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's 77-75 victory at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes' resume also includes wins over Northwestern and North Carolina.
|--
|9-2
|10
Tennessee
|The Vols missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-63 loss to Alabama. Tennessee's resume is highlighted by wins over Missouri and Colorado.
|--
|7-1
|11
W. Virginia
|Derek Culver scored a season-low two points in Saturday's 75-71 loss at Oklahoma. The loss doubled as West Virginia's first game without Oscar Tshiebwe.
|--
|8-3
|12
Rutgers
|The Scarlet Knights allowed Iowa to shoot 46.4% from the field in Saturday's 77-75 loss to the Hawkeyes. It was only Rutgers' second loss at home in its past 26 games at the RAC.
|--
|7-2
|13
Houston
|The Cougars missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-64 loss at Tulsa. Houston is still projected by KenPom to win the AAC by multiple games.
|--
|8-1
|14
Texas Tech
|Kevin McCullar missed nine of the 11 shots he took in Saturday's 82-77 overtime loss to Oklahoma State. Texas Tech is 1-3 in games against top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|8-3
|15
Wisconsin
|Micah Potter finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 71-59 victory over Minnesota. The Badgers' resume also features wins over Louisville and Loyola Chicago.
|--
|9-2
|16
Missouri
|Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-68 victory at Arkansas. The Tigers' lone loss is a home loss to Tennessee.
|--
|7-1
|17
Minnesota
|Liam Robbins made 12 free throws and finished with 27 points in Sunday's 77-60 victory over Ohio State. The Gophers' resume also includes wins over Iowa, Saint Louis and Michigan State.
|3
|10-2
|18
Northwestern
|Northwestern missed 13 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 85-66 loss at Michigan. Two of the Wildcats' three losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|6-3
|19
Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have only played one game in the past three weeks.
|--
|3-2
|20
Ohio St.
|CJ Walker missed all five shots he attempted in Sunday's 77-60 loss at Minnesota. Two of the Buckeyes' three losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|8-3
|21
Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 73-56 victory over Stanford. The Ducks' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Missouri.
|--
|8-1
|22
Louisville
|David Johnson made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-64 victory at Boston College. The Cardinals' lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin.
|--
|7-1
|23
Saint Louis
|Jordan Goodwin finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 62-46 victory over UM Kansas City. The Billikens' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Minnesota.
|--
|7-1
|24
NC State
|DJ Funderburk finished with 21 points and five rebounds off of the bench in Wednesday's 79-76 victory over Boston College. The Wolfpack's lone loss came at Saint Louis.
|--
|6-1
|25
Clemson
|Aamir Simms finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 66-65 victory at Miami. Six of Clemson's eight wins are over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|8-1
|26
Connecticut
|Tyrese Martin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 82-61 victory over DePaul. The Huskies' lone loss is an overtime loss to Creighton.
|--
|4-1