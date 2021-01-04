The seventh version of the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll will be released later Monday. Among the interesting things is that the top three should be the same three schools that occupied the top three spots in the preseason AP poll.

What a difference a year makes.

Last season, the top three schools in the preseason AP poll were Michigan State, Kentucky and Kansas. By Week 7, the top three were Kansas, Gonzaga and Louisville — and Kansas was actually the fifth different school to be No. 1 in the first seven weeks. This season, it's possible (bordering on likely) that the school that started No. 1 (Gonzaga) will remain No. 1 all the way through Selection Sunday, especially considering the Zags are undefeated, have won 90% of their contests by double-digits, and are not scheduled to play another team ranked in the top 60 at KenPom the rest of this regular season.

My prediction: Gonzaga will be undefeated on Selection Sunday.

The Zags dominated San Francisco 85-62 on Saturday — which means they've scored at least 85 points in all 10 of their games. That makes them the first Division I men's basketball team to score 85 points in each of their first 10 games since the 1993-94 Arkansas Razorbacks. For what it's worth, that Arkansas team, coached by Nolan Richardson, went on to win the national championship.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags' next scheduled game is Thursday vs. Santa Clara.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings