I suspect Houston, Purdue and Kansas will be No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday.

That's how the top of the poll should look.

Any order is sensible.

Me?

I have Houston at No. 1, Purdue at No. 2 and Kansas at No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — but, again, putting those three schools in any order is reasonable and easy to defend. If you want to make the case for Kelvin Sampson's Cougars, start by pointing out that Houston is 16-1, ranked No. 1 in most computers and the favorite in the betting markets to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament. If you want to make the case for Matt Painter's Boilermakers, start by pointing out that Purdue is 15-1 with a national-best five wins over schools ranked in the top 25 at KenPom.com — among them Gonzaga, Marquette and Ohio State. If you want to make the case for Bill Self's Jayhawks, start by pointing out that Kansas is 14-1 with a national-best six Quadrant 1 victories — among them road wins at Missouri, West Virginia and Texas Tech.

For what it's worth, KenPom.com currently projects Houston, Purdue and Kansas to be favorites in every remaining game between now and Selection Sunday with the lone exception being KU's regular-season finale at Texas. Each is also projected to win its respective league by multiple games, which highlights how Houston, Purdue and Kansas are clearly on track to secure No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament as the only one-loss teams currently ranked in the top 25 at KenPom and/or the top 10 of the NET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings