The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013.
Crazy development.
But, like I wrote after the blowout, it's important to remember that Kansas is still 16-3, not 3-16, with seven Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Only Purdue also has seven Quadrant 1 wins. Nobody has more. So what happened Saturday was bad, undeniably, but it's still just one result in a 19-game season to date. According to most metrics, this is no longer a top-five team but still a top-10 team. With all of that in mind, the Jayhawks dropped but are still No. 8 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Before somebody asks why Kansas dropped four spots after Tuesday's OT loss at Kansas State but only two spots after Saturday's blowout loss to TCU, let me remind you of something I've said and written many times: I never get too caught up on how much any team moves up or down on any given morning; I simply try to place schools where I believe they belong and in a proper order while accounting for a number of things that matter to me.
Simply put, based on the body of work, I don't think there's any doubt that KU would still be a top-two seed if the NCAA Tournament started today. Consequently, No. 8 is as low as I'm comfortable having the Jayhawks heading into Monday's game at Baylor.
Please note that TCU's jump from No. 15 to No. 12 after the impressive victory at Allen Fieldhouse caused Xavier, Marquette and Gonzaga to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks are two of the five Big 12 schools in the top 12 of the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 4 Kansas State, No. 6 Texas and No. 11 Iowa State.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 80-60 win at Tulane. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Temple.
|--
|18-1
|2
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 19 points and seven assists in Thursday's 61-39 win at Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Maryland.
|--
|18-1
|3
Alabama
|Noah Clowney finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 85-64 win at Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|17-2
|4
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 win over Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State.
|1
|17-2
|5
UCLA
|UCLA missed 80% of the 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 58-52 loss at Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at USC.
|1
|17-3
|6
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 69-61 win at West Virginia. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State.
|2
|16-3
|7
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-56 win at LSU. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Georgia.
|2
|16-3
|8
Kansas
|Kansas allowed TCU to shoot 54.4% from the field in Saturday's 83-60 loss to the Horned Frogs. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday at Baylor.
|2
|16-3
|9
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 58-52 win over UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|2
|17-3
|10
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|15-3
|11
Iowa St.
|Iowa State only made two 3-pointers in Saturday's 61-59 loss at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|4
|14-4
|12
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 15 points and four assists in Saturday's 83-60 win at Kansas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|3
|15-4
|13
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 30 points and seven assists in Saturday's 95-82 win over Georgetown. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|1
|16-4
|14
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 74-53 win at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at DePaul.
|1
|16-5
|15
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 38 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 99-90 win at Pacific. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Portland.
|1
|17-4
|16
Baylor
|Adam Flagler finished with 16 points and five assists in Saturday's 62-60 win at Oklahoma. The Bears' next game is Monday against Kansas.
|--
|14-5
|17
Auburn
|,Johni Broome finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win at South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|2
|16-3
|18
Providence
|Noah Locke finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 win over DePaul. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|2
|15-5
|19
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win at UTEP. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Middle Tennessee.
|2
|19-1
|20
NC State
|NC State had to play the final nine-plus minutes of Saturday's 80-69 loss at North Carolina without Terquavion Smith, who left with an injury. The Wolfpack's next game is Tuesday against Notre Dame.
|3
|15-5
|21
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 68-66 win over Miami. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday at Virginia Tech.
|3
|14-5
|22
Miami
|Miami shot below 35% from the field in Saturday's 68-66 loss at Duke. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday at Florida State.
|4
|15-4
|23
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 77-58 win over Santa Clara. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at BYU.
|--
|18-4
|24
UConn
|UConn finished with more turnovers (18) than assists (16) in Wednesday's 67-66 loss at Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Butler.
|2
|15-5
|25
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 81-79 overtime win over Boise State. The Lobos' next game is Monday at Nevada.
|--
|18-2
|26
Boise St.
|Boise State missed 19 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 81-79 OT loss at New Mexico. The Broncos' next game is Tuesday against Fresno State.
|--
|15-5