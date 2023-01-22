The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013.

Crazy development.

But, like I wrote after the blowout, it's important to remember that Kansas is still 16-3, not 3-16, with seven Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1. Only Purdue also has seven Quadrant 1 wins. Nobody has more. So what happened Saturday was bad, undeniably, but it's still just one result in a 19-game season to date. According to most metrics, this is no longer a top-five team but still a top-10 team. With all of that in mind, the Jayhawks dropped but are still No. 8 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Before somebody asks why Kansas dropped four spots after Tuesday's OT loss at Kansas State but only two spots after Saturday's blowout loss to TCU, let me remind you of something I've said and written many times: I never get too caught up on how much any team moves up or down on any given morning; I simply try to place schools where I believe they belong and in a proper order while accounting for a number of things that matter to me.

Simply put, based on the body of work, I don't think there's any doubt that KU would still be a top-two seed if the NCAA Tournament started today. Consequently, No. 8 is as low as I'm comfortable having the Jayhawks heading into Monday's game at Baylor.

Please note that TCU's jump from No. 15 to No. 12 after the impressive victory at Allen Fieldhouse caused Xavier, Marquette and Gonzaga to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks are two of the five Big 12 schools in the top 12 of the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 4 Kansas State, No. 6 Texas and No. 11 Iowa State.

Top 25 And 1 rankings