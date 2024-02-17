The NCAA Tournament selection committee will unveil how the top 16 seeds would look if this were Selection Sunday during the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show that'll air on CBS on Saturday afternoon at 12:30. Despite what the AP Top 25 poll suggests, I'll be surprised if the No. 1 overall seed isn't Purdue — because the only sensible options are Purdue and UConn, and Purdue simply has a better body of work than UConn through 25 games.
UConn and Houston will also be No. 1 seeds.
So the biggest question is which school will join Purdue, UConn and Houston on the top line — Marquette or Arizona? Personally, I believe it should be Marquette, which is why the Golden Eagles are No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. But my prediction is that the fourth No. 1 seed will probably be Arizona — partly because the Wildcats have more Q1 wins than everybody not named Purdue, UConn and Houston, partly because the Wildcats have better computer numbers than Marquette.
Again, I would give the edge to Marquette based on the fact that Arizona has a Q3 loss on its resume and Marquette does not. But Arizona does have more Q1 wins than Marquette and more wins over top 25 teams in the NET than Marquette. So it's not hard to imagine the selection committee favoring the Wildcats and making them the No. 1 seed in the West.
As always, we'll see. In the meantime, Jerry Palm's latest projected bracket is right here.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 84-76 win over Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|--
|23-2
|2
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished wth 21 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 101-65 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Marquette.
|--
|23-2
|3
Houston
|J'wan Roberts finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-62 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|21-3
|4
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 78-72 win at Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at UConn.
|--
|19-5
|5
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 19 points and three assists in Saturday's 99-79 win at Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|19-5
|6
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 92-63 win at Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|18-6
|7
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 27 points and three steals in Tuesday's 79-62 win over Oklahoma. The Bears' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|18-6
|8
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 15 points and four assists in Tuesday's 68-59 win at Cincinnati. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|19-5
|9
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 23 points and two steals in Wednesday's 101-61 win over South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|20-5
|10
N. Carolina
|North Carolina allowed the Orange to shoot 62.5% from the field in Tuesday's 86-79 loss at Syracuse. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|19-6
|11
Kansas
|K.J. Adams was 1 of 10 from the field in Monday's 79-50 loss at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|19-6
|12
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 77-69 win over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|19-5
|13
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-59 win over Duquesne. The Flyers' next game is Saturday against Fordham.
|--
|20-4
|14
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and five assists in Saturday's 109-92 with at LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|--
|17-7
|15
South Carolina
|South Carolina allowed the Tigers to shoot 61.0% from the field in Wednesday's 101-61 loss. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|21-4
|16
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 31 points and three assists in Tuesday's 97-68 win over Michigan. The Illini's next game is Saturday at Maryland.
|--
|18-6
|17
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and four steals in Friday's 81-70 win over New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Utah State.
|--
|20-6
|18
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 62-54 win over Ohio State. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Iowa.
|--
|17-8
|19
Washington St.
|Myles Rice finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 84-65 win over Cal. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Stanford.
|--
|19-6
|20
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens was 4 of 13 from the field in Tuesday's 71-55 loss at San Diego State. The Rams' next game is Saturday against Utah State.
|--
|19-6
|21
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma allowed the Bears to shoot 54.9% from the field in Tuesday's 79-62 loss at Baylor. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|--
|18-7
|22
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 90-88 win over UCF. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|18-6
|23
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Tuesday's 94-72 win over Georgetown. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at Butler.
|--
|18-7
|24
Saint Mary's
|Augustas Marciulionis finished with 28 points and six assists in Thursday's 103-59 win over Pepperdine. The Gaels' next game is Tuesday against San Francisco.
|--
|21-6
|25
Clemson
|Chase Hunter finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 77-60 win over Miami. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against NC State.
|--
|17-7
|26
Utah St.
|Darius Brown II finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 84-76 win at Wyoming. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Colorado State.
|--
|21-4