The NCAA Tournament selection committee will unveil how the top 16 seeds would look if this were Selection Sunday during the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview show that'll air on CBS on Saturday afternoon at 12:30. Despite what the AP Top 25 poll suggests, I'll be surprised if the No. 1 overall seed isn't Purdue — because the only sensible options are Purdue and UConn, and Purdue simply has a better body of work than UConn through 25 games.

UConn and Houston will also be No. 1 seeds.

So the biggest question is which school will join Purdue, UConn and Houston on the top line — Marquette or Arizona? Personally, I believe it should be Marquette, which is why the Golden Eagles are No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. But my prediction is that the fourth No. 1 seed will probably be Arizona — partly because the Wildcats have more Q1 wins than everybody not named Purdue, UConn and Houston, partly because the Wildcats have better computer numbers than Marquette.

Again, I would give the edge to Marquette based on the fact that Arizona has a Q3 loss on its resume and Marquette does not. But Arizona does have more Q1 wins than Marquette and more wins over top 25 teams in the NET than Marquette. So it's not hard to imagine the selection committee favoring the Wildcats and making them the No. 1 seed in the West.

As always, we'll see. In the meantime, Jerry Palm's latest projected bracket is right here.

Top 25 And 1 rankings