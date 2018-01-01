College basketball rankings: Why Michigan State doesn't deserve to be No. 1
The Spartans are good, but there's a reason they are No. 3 in the Top 25 (and 1)
Michigan State beat Savannah State 108-52 on Sunday to extend its winning streak to 13 games. So now the Spartans are 14-1 and, more than likely, about to be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Which is fine -- if only because they're obviously really good. But the truth is that 11 of Michigan State's 14 wins -- and each of the past seven -- are sub-100 KenPom wins.
Add it up, and Michigan State only has two top-50 wins.
Duke, for comparative purposes, has four. So if you're wondering why I have the Blue Devils No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and not Michigan State, that's why. Duke clearly has a better resume -- one that also includes a neutral-court win over Michigan State. Which is not to suggest a head-to-head matchup should always be a determining factor in how teams are ranked. But when one team clearly has a better resume than another team, and a neutral-court win over that same team, then it seems very reasonable to put the team with more good wins ahead of the team with fewer good wins that it's already beaten.
That's what I think, at least.
Monday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and Florida State. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Boston College.
|--
|13-1
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils have three top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Xavier and Kansas. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 13 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Next up is Thursday's Big Ten opener against Maryland.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Villanova
|The Wildcats took their first loss Saturday at Butler. They own wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga.
|--
|13-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 12 straight games since losing to Texas A&M in the season opener. Their resume features wins over Virginia, Oklahoma State and Missouri.
|--
|12-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won four straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Wednesday's game at Virginia Tech.
|--
|12-1
|7
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won nine straight games since losing to Arkansas in Portland. They've won road games at Wichita State and TCU.
|--
|11-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' lone loss is a single-point loss to Oklahoma. Their resume features two top-30 KenPom wins -- specifically victories over SMU and Nevada.
|--
|12-1
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won nine straight games since losing to Arizona State. The streak includes victories over Cincinnati and Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|10
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' two losses are a loss to Arizona in Arizona and a loss to Alabama in Alabama. Their resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-2
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. Their two losses are single-digit losses to Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
|--
|11-2
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels have won two straight games since losing at home to Wofford. They've beaten Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan.
|--
|12-2
|13
|Tennessee
|The Vols' three losses are all single-digit losses to teams also in the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is an OT win over Purdue.
|--
|9-3
|14
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won nine straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins.
|--
|13-2
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks made 17 3-pointers in Friday's win at Texas. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|11-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won eight straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The streak includes victories over Arizona State and Texas A&M.
|--
|11-3
|17
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats overcame a second-half deficit to beat Georgia on Sunday. UK's next two games are road games at LSU and Tennessee.
|--
|11-2
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' lone loss is a single-digit loss to New Mexico State. They own wins over Minnesota and Middle Tennessee.
|--
|12-1
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume features a win over Florida and zero sub-50 KenPom losses. Their next two games are against North Carolina and Miami.
|--
|11-2
|20
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won two straight games since losing at San Diego State. Their resume features wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|12-3
|21
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume features four top-60 KenPom wins. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|--
|13-2
|22
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have won six straight games since losing to Seton Hall in New York. Their resume features four top-100 KenPom wins -- including victories over Baylor and Nevada.
|--
|12-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat Memphis on Sunday by 42 points. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Temple.
|--
|12-2
|24
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks have won six straight games since getting blown out at Houston. They are the only team to beat Oklahoma
|--
|11-2
|25
|Baylor
|The Bears lost by 24 points Friday at Texas Tech. Their best win to date is a November victory over Creighton.
|--
|10-3
|26
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' three losses are all to teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've won six of their past seven games.
|--
|11-3
-
Former blue-chip transferring from Duke
Tucker played a minimal role in his short time with the Blue Devils
-
Podcast: Why does Butler torment Nova?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander review a wild weekend of college basketball
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Blue Devils' resume shows why they deserve to be ranked at the top
-
Bama, Bagley big winners Saturday
Butler handed Villanova its first loss for a second consecutive season on Saturday
-
Zona knocks ASU from ranks of unbeatens
Like TCU and Villanova, the Sun Devils lost for the first time Saturday
-
Butler knocks off No. 1 Villanova again
New Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan leads BU to an upset of the Wildcats for their first loss...
Add a Comment