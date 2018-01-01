College basketball rankings: Why Michigan State doesn't deserve to be No. 1

Michigan State beat Savannah State 108-52 on Sunday to extend its winning streak to 13 games. So now the Spartans are 14-1 and, more than likely, about to be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Which is fine -- if only because they're obviously really good. But the truth is that 11 of Michigan State's 14 wins -- and each of the past seven -- are sub-100 KenPom wins.

Add it up, and Michigan State only has two top-50 wins.

Duke, for comparative purposes, has four. So if you're wondering why I have the Blue Devils No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and not Michigan State, that's why. Duke clearly has a better resume -- one that also includes a neutral-court win over Michigan State. Which is not to suggest a head-to-head matchup should always be a determining factor in how teams are ranked. But when one team clearly has a better resume than another team, and a neutral-court win over that same team, then it seems very reasonable to put the team with more good wins ahead of the team with fewer good wins that it's already beaten.

That's what I think, at least.

Monday's updated Top 25 (and one)