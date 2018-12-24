College Basketball Rankings: Why Tennessee, the reigning SEC champion, is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

There are, as I explained Sunday, six schools that can reasonably be ranked No. 1 right now -- specifically Duke, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia. But I've decided to place the Vols at the top of the Top 25 And 1 partly because they're the nation's only team that checks all four of these boxes:

Has a win over a school in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.

Has zero losses to teams ranked outside of the top 10.

Has zero losses in regulation.

Has nothing but double-digit victories over unranked opponents.

Tennessee doesn't play again until Saturday -- and no school in the current Top 25 And 1 plays again until Friday because of Christmas. So there will be no movement in these rankings until at least the weekend, which is when Kentucky visits Louisville in what will be the Wildcats' first true road game. Really looking forward to that one. In the meantime, happy holidays.

Top 25 And 1 rankings