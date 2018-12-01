College basketball rankings: Why Texas Tech is 13th in Top 25 And 1 heading into Saturday's game with Memphis
Chris Beard is undefeated against sub-105 teams like the Tigers since taking over the Red Raiders
The other day on my radio show, in passing, I said something along the lines of, "It sure doesn't seem like Chris Beard loses to anything but good teams" when he loses. Once I got off the air, I decided to fact-check myself. And, it turns out, the third-year Texas Tech coach really doesn't lose to bad teams often.
Or arguably ever.
What my research found is that Beard is 30-2 against sub-75 KenPom Teams, 25-1 against sub-100 KenPom teams and undefeated against teams ranked 105th or lower since he took over Texas Tech's program before the 2016-17 season. This is worth noting this weekend, considering Texas Tech plays Memphis on Saturday afternoon in Miami, because Memphis is indeed a team ranked 105th or lower. It's the byproduct of Penny Hardaway inheriting a program from Tubby Smith that finished 161st at KenPom last season, and a roster with zero top-100 prospects, all of which has him rebuilding the Tigers pretty much from scratch.
Memphis is currently 129th at KenPom.
Simply put, Chris Beard has never lost to a team ranked where Memphis is ranked since becoming Texas Tech's coach. That's a bad sign for Memphis but an obviously great sign for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 6-0 and 13th in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Kansas remains No. 1.
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-100 KenPom wins. Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-high 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|3
|Duke
|RJ Barrett finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's blowout of Indiana. The Blue Devils are now 18-2 all-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
|--
|6-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a neutral-court defeat in overtime to Kansas. Grant Williams is averaging a team-high 21.5 points and 8.8 rebounds.
|--
|5-1
|5
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack remained undefeated with a 14-point win at Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 41 points and 12 assists.
|--
|7-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 7-0 for the third consecutive season. De'Andre Hunter is averaging a team-high 16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are holding opponents to an effective field goal percentage of just 38.2. They're 7-0 for just the second time in 12 seasons under John Beilein.
|--
|7-0
|8
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won six straight games since their season-opening loss to Duke. Keldon Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.
|--
|6-1
|9
|Auburn
|Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown combined for 38 points in Wednesday's win over Saint Peter's. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 22 points and six assists in Friday's win over Rutgers. The Spartans are 1-0 in the Big Ten heading into Monday's game with Iowa.
|--
|6-2
|11
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 1-2 in their past three games. Two of their next three games are against Gonzaga and Kentucky.
|1
|6-2
|12
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette.
|1
|6-0
|13
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|1
|6-0
|14
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles own three wins over teams currently ranked in the top 50 at KenPom. They've done this without last season's leading scorer, Phil Cofer, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.
|1
|6-1
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies took their first loss Tuesday at Penn State. Ahmed Hill finished 0-of-6 from the field.
|1
|5-1
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' lone loss is Wednesday's single-digit loss to Virginia. Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds.
|1
|6-1
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' two losses are to Florida State and Virginia Tech. Next up is Saturday's Big Ten opener at Michigan.
|1
|5-2
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single digits to Virginia. Ethan Happ is averaging 17.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
|1
|7-1
|19
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes took their first loss Wednesday to Syracuse. Next up is Sunday's Big Ten opener against Minnesota.
|1
|6-1
|20
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Ohio State. Next up is Saturday's game with Gonzaga.
|2
|6-1
|21
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes missed 18 of 24 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Wisconsin. Next up is Monday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|6-1
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. They won at Clemson on Monday night.
|1
|6-1
|23
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils are 6-0 for the second straight season under Bobby Hurley. Luguentz Dort, a freshman from Canada,is averaging a team-high 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.
|1
|6-0
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs overcame a double-digit deficit Friday to win at Dayton. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single-digits to Arizona State.
|1
|6-1
|25
|Texas
|The Longhorns missed 22 of 27 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Radford. Texas will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with VCU.
|14
|5-2
|26
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season. CJ Massinburg is averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
|--
|6-0
