College basketball rankings: Why Texas Tech is 13th in Top 25 And 1 heading into Saturday's game with Memphis

The other day on my radio show, in passing, I said something along the lines of, "It sure doesn't seem like Chris Beard loses to anything but good teams" when he loses. Once I got off the air, I decided to fact-check myself. And, it turns out, the third-year Texas Tech coach really doesn't lose to bad teams often.

Or arguably ever.

What my research found is that Beard is 30-2 against sub-75 KenPom Teams, 25-1 against sub-100 KenPom teams and undefeated against teams ranked 105th or lower since he took over Texas Tech's program before the 2016-17 season. This is worth noting this weekend, considering Texas Tech plays Memphis on Saturday afternoon in Miami, because Memphis is indeed a team ranked 105th or lower. It's the byproduct of Penny Hardaway inheriting a program from Tubby Smith that finished 161st at KenPom last season, and a roster with zero top-100 prospects, all of which has him rebuilding the Tigers pretty much from scratch.

Memphis is currently 129th at KenPom.

Simply put, Chris Beard has never lost to a team ranked where Memphis is ranked since becoming Texas Tech's coach. That's a bad sign for Memphis but an obviously great sign for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 6-0 and 13th in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Kansas remains No. 1.