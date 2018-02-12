College basketball rankings: Why Virginia deserves to be the No. 1 team in the nation

It was nice to see the NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday identify Virginia as the No. 1 overall seed, at this moment, if only because it suggested my decision to leave the Cavaliers No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) after Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech was wise and accurate.

Like I wrote Sunday morning, even with Saturday's loss on the resume, Virginia still has the nation's best body of work. Because Tony Bennett's team has nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them four top-50 road wins. And their losses -- a single-digit loss at West Virginia, and an OT loss to Virginia Tech -- are better than the losses on the resume of any other reasonable candidate for the top spot. That's why Virginia is, and should be, No. 1. And Villanova has to be No. 2. And then a decent debate can begin about where any rankings should go from there.

Monday's Top 25 (and one)