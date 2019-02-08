College Basketball Rankings: Why Washington is 19-4 after beating Arizona but still isn't in the Top 25 And 1

Mike Hopkins' Huskies have won 12 consecutive games, but are still just outside the Top 25 And 1

I get asked by somebody nearly everyday on Twitter why Washington remains unranked in the Top 25 And 1 despite being on a long winning streak that's now produced a 19-4 record. And, I admit, it's a fair question.

Here's my answer: A lack of quality of wins.

To be clear, it's not Washington's fault. A school can only play the games on its schedule -- and the majority of games on Washington's schedule are against Pac-12 programs that stink. The Pac-12 really might be a one-bid league on Selection Sunday. And do you realize that if Washington were in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, the Huskies would be the only school included without a single win over a top-50 KenPom team? It's true. And that, more or less, is why the Huskies are not in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1 even after Thursday night's impressive 67-60 victory at Arizona

But, all that said, Washington is right there -- meaning if the Huskies win at Arizona State on Saturday, and a spot opens for them in some form, Mike Hopkins' team will be included in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. That's a promise from me to Washington fans. Pinky-swear and all that.

Friday's Top 25 And 1

1 Tennessee The Vols' 21-1 record features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 17-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Florida. --21-1
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday. --20-1
3 Gonzaga The Zags have won 13 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke. --22-2
4 Duke The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with Virginia. --20-2
5 Michigan Michigan is 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue. --21-2
6 Kentucky The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses. --19-3
7 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses. --18-4
8 Nevada Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with the Lobos. --22-1
9 Louisville The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to North Carolina on Saturday by beating Virginia Tech on the road on Monday. Louisville is 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with four of the six losses coming to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --17-6
10 Houston The Cougars have won seven straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses. --22-1
11 Michigan St. The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-45 loss. --18-5
12 Marquette The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped by St. John's on Tuesday. Marquette is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. --19-4
13 Kansas The Jayhawks dropped to 5-5 since Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season after Tuesday's loss at Kansas State. KU is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone sub-100 loss coming at West Virginia. --17-6
14 Texas Tech The Red Raiders held West Virginia to just nine field goals in Monday's 31-point win over the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. --18-5
15 Va. Tech The Hokies' loss to Louisville on Monday was their first loss at home this season. Virginia Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. --18-4
16 Iowa Iowa improved to 11-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Thursday's win at Indiana. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --18-5
17 Wisconsin The Badgers will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with an additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. --17-6
18 Maryland The Terrapins are 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Purdue. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --18-6
19 Villanova The Wildcats have won 11 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn. --19-4
20 Iowa St. The Cyclones are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with TCU. --18-5
21 Purdue The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams. --16-6
22 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played. --17-5
23 Florida St. The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville. --17-5
24 LSU The Tigers moved to 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's win at Mississippi State. LSU's next two games are against Auburn and Kentucky. --18-4
25 Buffalo The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco. --19-3
26 Cincinnati The Bearcats will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina. --20-3
