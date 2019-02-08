College Basketball Rankings: Why Washington is 19-4 after beating Arizona but still isn't in the Top 25 And 1
Mike Hopkins' Huskies have won 12 consecutive games, but are still just outside the Top 25 And 1
I get asked by somebody nearly everyday on Twitter why Washington remains unranked in the Top 25 And 1 despite being on a long winning streak that's now produced a 19-4 record. And, I admit, it's a fair question.
Here's my answer: A lack of quality of wins.
To be clear, it's not Washington's fault. A school can only play the games on its schedule -- and the majority of games on Washington's schedule are against Pac-12 programs that stink. The Pac-12 really might be a one-bid league on Selection Sunday. And do you realize that if Washington were in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, the Huskies would be the only school included without a single win over a top-50 KenPom team? It's true. And that, more or less, is why the Huskies are not in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1 even after Thursday night's impressive 67-60 victory at Arizona.
But, all that said, Washington is right there -- meaning if the Huskies win at Arizona State on Saturday, and a spot opens for them in some form, Mike Hopkins' team will be included in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. That's a promise from me to Washington fans. Pinky-swear and all that.
Friday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 21-1 record features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 17-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Florida.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 13 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with Virginia.
|--
|20-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|21-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|19-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|18-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with the Lobos.
|--
|22-1
|9
|Louisville
|The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to North Carolina on Saturday by beating Virginia Tech on the road on Monday. Louisville is 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with four of the six losses coming to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-6
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won seven straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|22-1
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-45 loss.
|--
|18-5
|12
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped by St. John's on Tuesday. Marquette is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-4
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks dropped to 5-5 since Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season after Tuesday's loss at Kansas State. KU is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone sub-100 loss coming at West Virginia.
|--
|17-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders held West Virginia to just nine field goals in Monday's 31-point win over the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-5
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' loss to Louisville on Monday was their first loss at home this season. Virginia Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 11-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Thursday's win at Indiana. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with an additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|17-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Purdue. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won 11 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn.
|--
|19-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with TCU.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-6
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|17-5
|23
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|17-5
|24
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's win at Mississippi State. LSU's next two games are against Auburn and Kentucky.
|--
|18-4
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|19-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Early reveal storylines
There are some interesting storylines before the NCAA selection committee unveils its current...
-
Bracket preview show to air Saturday
Get an early peek at which teams are at the top of the selection committee's seed list
-
Georgia State vs. Louisiana odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sun Belt battle 10,000 times
-
Saint Louis vs Saint Joseph's odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's game...
-
Podcast: Can Duke sweep Virginia?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Arizona, Nevada and the weekend's biggest gam...
-
KU's Vick to take leave of absence
Vick, a senior guard, is KU's second-leading scorer on the season