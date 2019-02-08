College Basketball Rankings: Why Washington is 19-4 after beating Arizona but still isn't in the Top 25 And 1

I get asked by somebody nearly everyday on Twitter why Washington remains unranked in the Top 25 And 1 despite being on a long winning streak that's now produced a 19-4 record. And, I admit, it's a fair question.

Here's my answer: A lack of quality of wins.

To be clear, it's not Washington's fault. A school can only play the games on its schedule -- and the majority of games on Washington's schedule are against Pac-12 programs that stink. The Pac-12 really might be a one-bid league on Selection Sunday. And do you realize that if Washington were in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, the Huskies would be the only school included without a single win over a top-50 KenPom team? It's true. And that, more or less, is why the Huskies are not in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1 even after Thursday night's impressive 67-60 victory at Arizona.

But, all that said, Washington is right there -- meaning if the Huskies win at Arizona State on Saturday, and a spot opens for them in some form, Mike Hopkins' team will be included in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. That's a promise from me to Washington fans. Pinky-swear and all that.

Friday's Top 25 And 1