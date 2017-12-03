College basketball rankings: Wichita State continues solid start without McDuffie

The amazing thing about Wichita State's nice start isn't that the Shockers are 6-1 thanks to Saturday's 69-62 victory at Baylor. What's incredible is that they're doing this without Markis McDuffie, who hasn't played a minute this season because he's still recovering from a stress fracture suffered in his left foot.

McDuffie led the Shockers in points and rebounds last season. So he's a big part of what they do. And yet Wichita State looks great even without him and is just one make (or Notre Dame miss) away from being undefeated. In other words, they look good and the numbers back it up -- proof being how Gregg Marshall's team is one of only four teams that currently have a top-15 offensive-efficiency rating and a top-15 defensive-efficiency rating. The others, if you're wondering, are Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova. That's good company.

Wichita State is No. 5 in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.