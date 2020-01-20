College basketball rankings: Will Rutgers be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 1979?

Rutgers beat Minnesota 64-56 at the RAC on Sunday to improve to 14-4 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten. The performance helped the Scarlet Knights jump to 24th at KenPom -- which is 47 spots higher than they've ever finished in the KenPom era that dates back to the 2001-02 season. And, not to jinx anything, but it really does look like Rutgers is on its way to making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991 and, by extension, snapping the longest NCAA Tournament drought any Power 5 school currently possesses.

It's all good stuff.

And do you realize Monday could be historic if enough Associated Press voters follow the lead of Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings? Why, you ask? Here's why: Because I have Rutgers 25th in the Top 25 And 1. And if the Scarlet Knights are also 25th (or better) in Monday's AP Top 25 poll, they'll be ranked in the AP poll for the first time since 1979.

(Cue Smashing Pumpkins.)

Incredible job by Steve Pikiell.

The season before he took over at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights finished 279th at KenPom. After Sunday night's games, again, they're 24th. So it's impossible to overstate the impact he's had on the program, which deserves an AP poll ranking this week like the one it has here.