College basketball rankings: Win vs. Duke gets Virginia 1st-place votes in coaches poll

Virginia, which was picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the ACC, continued its remarkable ascension in the college basketball world on Saturday with a statement win over Duke on the Blue Devils' home floor.

The Cavaliers moved to 20-1 overall with the win and 9-0 in league play, and remained at No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll released on Monday behind Villanova. UVA received eight first-place votes in the poll while Villanova garnered 22 and Purdue received one.

Rounding out the new top five is Purdue, Michigan State and Duke.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Creighton 41; Nevada 36; Miami 31; Seton Hall 28; Florida State 27; Louisville 21; Kansas State 19; New Mexico State 7; Boise State 3; Houston 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 2; Middle Tennessee 2; Southern California 1; TCU 1; Alabama 1; Virginia Tech 1.