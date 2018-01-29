College basketball rankings: Win vs. Duke gets Virginia 1st-place votes in coaches poll

The No. 2 Cavaliers are getting closer to No. 1 Villanova plus Kentucky is back in the coaches poll

Virginia, which was picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the ACC, continued its remarkable ascension in the college basketball world on Saturday with a statement win over Duke on the Blue Devils' home floor.

The Cavaliers moved to 20-1 overall with the win and 9-0 in league play, and remained at No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll released on Monday behind Villanova. UVA received eight first-place votes in the poll while Villanova garnered 22 and Purdue received one. 

Rounding out the new top five is Purdue, Michigan State and Duke.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (22)

20-1

765

1

2

Virginia (8)

20-1

751

2

3

Purdue (1)

21-2

716

3

4

Michigan State

20-3

637

6

5

Duke

18-3

621

4

6

Xavier

19-3

610

8

7

Kansas

17-4

601

5

8

Cincinnati

19-2

593

8

9

Arizona

18-4

469

12

10

Texas Tech

17-4

438

14

11

West Virginia

16-5

408

7

12

Gonzaga

19-4

358

15

13

Auburn

19-2

336

19

14

Saint Mary's

21-2

334

18

15

Oklahoma

15-5

327

11

16

Wichita State

17-4

309

16

17

North Carolina

16-6

268

10

18

Ohio State

18-5

255

13

19

Tennessee

15-5

238

21

20

Clemson

17-4

226

17

21

Rhode Island

17-3

190

23

22

Kentucky

16-5

151

26

23

Arizona State

16-5

94

20

24

Florida

15-6

86

22

25

Michigan

17-6

71

25

Others receiving votes: Creighton 41; Nevada 36; Miami 31; Seton Hall 28; Florida State 27; Louisville 21; Kansas State 19; New Mexico State 7; Boise State 3; Houston 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 2; Middle Tennessee 2; Southern California 1; TCU 1; Alabama 1; Virginia Tech 1.

