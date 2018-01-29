College basketball rankings: Win vs. Duke gets Virginia 1st-place votes in coaches poll
The No. 2 Cavaliers are getting closer to No. 1 Villanova plus Kentucky is back in the coaches poll
Virginia, which was picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the ACC, continued its remarkable ascension in the college basketball world on Saturday with a statement win over Duke on the Blue Devils' home floor.
The Cavaliers moved to 20-1 overall with the win and 9-0 in league play, and remained at No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll released on Monday behind Villanova. UVA received eight first-place votes in the poll while Villanova garnered 22 and Purdue received one.
Rounding out the new top five is Purdue, Michigan State and Duke.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (22)
20-1
765
1
2
Virginia (8)
20-1
751
2
3
Purdue (1)
21-2
716
3
4
Michigan State
20-3
637
6
5
Duke
18-3
621
4
6
19-3
610
8
7
17-4
601
5
8
19-2
593
8
9
18-4
469
12
10
17-4
438
14
11
16-5
408
7
12
19-4
358
15
13
19-2
336
19
14
21-2
334
18
15
15-5
327
11
16
17-4
309
16
17
16-6
268
10
18
18-5
255
13
19
15-5
238
21
20
17-4
226
17
21
17-3
190
23
22
16-5
151
26
23
16-5
94
20
24
15-6
86
22
25
17-6
71
25
Others receiving votes: Creighton 41; Nevada 36; Miami 31; Seton Hall 28; Florida State 27; Louisville 21; Kansas State 19; New Mexico State 7; Boise State 3; Houston 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 2; Middle Tennessee 2; Southern California 1; TCU 1; Alabama 1; Virginia Tech 1.
