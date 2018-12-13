College basketball rankings: Wisconsin, 15th in the Top 25 And 1, tries to bounce back after losing to Marquette
The Badgers return to the court to face Savannah State at the Kohl Center
This is the slowest time of every college basketball season because the week coincides with schools from one coast to the other completing semesters in advance of Christmas. So there are barely any games and hardly any good ones -- which is my way of saying Thursday's schedule is lame and uninteresting.
Only one ranked team is in action: Wisconsin.
And the opponent for the Badgers, who are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Marquette on Saturday, is a Savannah State team rated 345th out of 353 schools at KenPom. So the odds of this being a competitive game are slim. That said, it's still a chance to see National Player of the Year candidate Ethan Happ, who is averaging a team-high 19.3 points, a team-high 10.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.9 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. Yes, for the second consecutive season, Happ is leading Wisconsin in points, rebounds and assists. He's not flashy. But he's super-productive. And he's the biggest reason why the Badgers are 15th in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
|1
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson scored KU's final 14 points in Saturday's win over New Mexico State. The Memphis transfer is averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game.
|8-0
|2
|Tennessee
|Admiral Schofield finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over Gonzaga. The Vols' lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas.
|7-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features wins over Duke, Arizona, Creighton and Washington. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee.
|9-1
|4
|Duke
|RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Yale. He's the first Duke freshman in history to ever have at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.
|9-1
|5
|Nevada
|Nevada is off to its best start since it became a Division I program in 1969. Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|10-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers only allowed VCU to shoot 29.5 percent from the field in Sunday's win over the Rams. Kyle Guy led Virginia with 15 points and six rebounds.
|9-0
|7
|Michigan
|Jordan Poole scored a career-high 26 points in Saturday's win over South Carolina. The Wolverines' resume features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams.
|10-0
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss on a neutral court to Duke. Auburn's eight wins have come by an average of 28.4 points.
|8-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans missed 11 of their 15 3-point attempts Saturday but still got a win at Florida. Michigan State has won eight of its past nine games since that season-opening loss to Kansas.
|8-2
|10
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels handled UNC-Wilmington easily on Wednesday despite Coby White missing the game with a sore ankle. Nassir Little finished with 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|7-2
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features wins over Nebraska, USC and Memphis. Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.
|9-0
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' resume features three wins over top-55 KenPom teams. Terance Mann is averaging a team-high 12.1 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
|8-1
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker has scored in double-figures in all nine contests this season. He's averaging 17.7 points in 32.6 minutes per game.
|8-1
|14
|Ohio St.
|Keyshawn Woods got 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's win over Illinois in Chicago. The Buckeyes are 2-0 in the Big Ten for the second consecutive season.
|8-1
|15
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers' resume features four wins over top-60 KenPom teams - among them victories over Iowa and Oklahoma. Ethan Happ is leading Wisconsin in points (19.3), rebounds (10.8) and assists (4.9).
|8-2
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia at home and Purdue on the road. Bruno Fernando is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.
|9-2
|17
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils' lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single-digits to Nevada. Arizona State's next two games are road games at Georgia and at Vanderbilt.
|7-1
|18
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|8-1
|19
|Iowa
|Tyler Cook finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' two losses are both to teams ranked above them -- specifically Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|7-2
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are off to their best start since the 1930-31 season. Four of their next five games will be true-road games - among them contests at Syracuse and at Marquette.
|9-0
|21
|Houston
|The Cougars own wins over four top-65 KenPom teams - most notably Oregon and LSU. They should be favored in each of their next 13 games.
|9-0
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners allowed Wichita State to only shoot 24.2 percent from the field in Saturday's 32-point win over the Shockers. Oklahoma's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Wisconsin.
|8-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a season-opening defeat to an Ohio State team ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. Next up is Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
|9-1
|24
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' resume features three wins over top-60 KenPom teams. They own a 23-point win over the Seton Hall team that beat Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.
|8-2
|25
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams. Romeo Langford is averaging a team-high 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|8-2
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles own wins over Wisconsin, Kansas State and Louisville. Both of their losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Kansas and Indiana.
|8-2
