College basketball rankings: Wisconsin, 15th in the Top 25 And 1, tries to bounce back after losing to Marquette

This is the slowest time of every college basketball season because the week coincides with schools from one coast to the other completing semesters in advance of Christmas. So there are barely any games and hardly any good ones -- which is my way of saying Thursday's schedule is lame and uninteresting.

Only one ranked team is in action: Wisconsin.

And the opponent for the Badgers, who are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Marquette on Saturday, is a Savannah State team rated 345th out of 353 schools at KenPom. So the odds of this being a competitive game are slim. That said, it's still a chance to see National Player of the Year candidate Ethan Happ, who is averaging a team-high 19.3 points, a team-high 10.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.9 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. Yes, for the second consecutive season, Happ is leading Wisconsin in points, rebounds and assists. He's not flashy. But he's super-productive. And he's the biggest reason why the Badgers are 15th in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1