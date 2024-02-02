top25and1-wsconsin.png
A trend has developed in college basketball this season of top-10 teams losing road games to unranked opponents. It's happening a lot — more than ever, actually. And it happened again Thursday night inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Final score: Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 72 in OT.

Nebraska overcame a 19-point deficit to upset Wisconsin, which entered on a three-game winning streak. The Badgers shot just 36% from the field in the second half. They had 10 turnovers and 11 field goals in a rough final 20 minutes. 

"I thought we got completely away from what makes us good," said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, whose Badgers are down to No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. "The shots we settled for at times, turning the ball over and gambling defensively when we didn't need to gamble … just doing some very uncharacteristic things."

Nebraska's win means teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll are now 25-30 this season on the road against unranked opponents. That's a winning percentage of 45.5, which is 27.8 percentage-points lower than the historical percentage at which top-10 teams have traditionally won road games against unranked opponents. It's also 16.5 percentage-points lower than the all-time worst winning percentage in a season by top 10 teams in road games against unranked opponents.

It's a pattern to keep an eye on.

Things won't get easier for Wisconsin this weekend because the Badgers are hosting Purdue, which remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 23rd consecutive day. Tip for that one is scheduled for Sunday at 1 pm ET on CBS. The winner will be alone in first atop the Big Ten standings.

1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 105-96 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Wisconsin. -- 20-2
2 UConn Stephon Castle finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 74-65 wn over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at St. John's. -- 19-2
3 Houston Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and four assists in Monday's 76-72 win at Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 19-2
4 N. Carolina Cormac Ryan was 3 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Duke. 1 17-4
5 Wisconsin Nolan Winter was 1 of 6 from the field in Thursday's 80-72 loss at Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Sunday against Purdue. 1 16-5
6 Iowa St. Tre King finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Baylor. -- 16-4
7 Kansas K.J. Adams finished with 16 points and six assists in Tuesday's 83-54 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Houston. -- 17-4
8 Tennessee Zakai Zeigler was 0 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 63-59 loss to South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky. -- 15-5
9 Utah St. Great Osobor finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 82-61 win over San Jose State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at San Diego State. -- 19-2
10 Marquette Tyler Kolek finished with 32 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 85-80 win at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown. -- 16-5
11 Duke Jeremy Roach finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 77-67 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina. -- 16-4
12 Dayton DaRon Holmes finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-61 win over George Washington. The Flyers' next game is Friday against St. Bonaventure. -- 17-3
13 Creighton Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 win over DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Butler. -- 16-5
14 Arizona Oumar Ballo finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 91-65 win over Cal. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Stanford. -- 16-5
15 South Carolina Ta'Lon Cooper finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-59 win at Tennessee. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Georgia. -- 18-3
16 Baylor Langston Love finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 77-69 win at UCF. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. -- 15-5
17 Auburn Jaylin Williams finished with 21 points and four assists in Wednesday's 81-54 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss. -- 17-4
18 BYU Jaxson Robinson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia. -- 15-5
19 Illinois Marcus Domask finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 87-75 win at Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Nebraska. -- 16-5
20 Alabama Mark Sears finished with 23 points and five assists in Wednesday's 85-76 win at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Mississippi State. -- 15-6
21 TCU Trevian Tennyson finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Texas. -- 16-5
22 Texas Tech Texas Tech was outscored 24-10 at the free throw line in Tuesday's 85-78 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati. -- 16-4
23 Oklahoma Jalon Moore finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-53 win at Kansas State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at UCF. -- 16-5
24 Colo. St. Nique Clifford finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 win over San Diego State. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Fresno State. -- 16-5
25 Ole Miss Jaylen Murray finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 86-82 win over Mississippi State. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Auburn. -- 18-3
26 Indiana St. Isaiah Swope finished with 17 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-72 win at Belmont. The Sycamores' next game is Saturday against Drake. -- 19-3