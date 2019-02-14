College basketball rankings: With Kentucky up next, Tennessee wins 19th straight to stay No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

1 Tennessee The Vols' 23-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee will take a 19-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kentucky. -- 23-1

2 Gonzaga The Zags have won 15 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke. -- 23-2

3 Duke The Blue Devils are 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with NC State. -- 22-2

4 Virginia The Cavaliers improved to 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Monday's win at North Carolina. Both of Virginia's losses are losses to Duke. -- 21-2

5 Michigan Michigan is 15-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-25 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue. -- 22-3

6 Kentucky The Wildcats are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-50 loss. UK is 10-1 in its past 11 games heading into Saturday's showdown with Tennessee. -- 20-4

7 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. -- 19-5

8 Nevada Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Wyoming. -- 23-1

9 Michigan St. The Spartans are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-45 loss. Michigan State will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Ohio State. -- 20-5

10 Houston The Cougars have won eight straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses. -- 23-1

11 Marquette The Golden Eagles' are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses. -- 21-4

12 Louisville The Cardinals are 1-3 in their past four games with the losses coming to North Carolina, at Florida State and to Duke. Six of Louisville's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 17-8

13 Kansas The Jayhawks are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 7-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. -- 19-6

14 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses. -- 20-5

15 Iowa Iowa improved to 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Sunday's win over Northwestern. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 19-5

16 LSU The Tigers moved to 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses after Tuesday's win at Kentucky. LSU is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into Saturday's game with Georgia. -- 20-4

17 Maryland The Terrapins are 11-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Michigan. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 19-6

18 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played. -- 19-5

19 Purdue The Boilermakers are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 17-7

20 Wisconsin The Badgers are 11-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin will try to snap a two-game losing streak Monday against Illinois. -- 17-8

21 Villanova Villanova is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn. The Wildcats own a one-game lead over Marquette in the Big East standings. -- 20-5

22 Va. Tech Virginia Tech is 7-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school currently ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies will take an 8-4 ACC record into Saturday's game at Pitt. -- 19-5

23 Florida St. The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Georgia Tech. -- 19-5

24 Iowa St. The Cyclones are 6-2 in their past eight games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Kansas State. -- 18-6

25 Buffalo The Bulls are 4-2 in their past six games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 8-3 vs. top-150 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco. -- 21-3