College basketball rankings: Xavier enters top 5 of coaches poll; Duke, Kentucky fall

The coaches poll has tabbed Xavier as a new addition to join Villanova, Virginia, Purdue and Michigan State in the top five of the college basketball rankings after Duke dropped a stunner on Saturday at St. John's. The Musketeers (19-4) survived close calls against St. John's and Georgetown this week and now sit firmly in second place in the Big East behind Villanova.

Duke, which was ranked fifth last week, dropped three spots to No. 8 and now sit behind Cincinnati and Texas Tech in the latest rankings. Auburn and Kansas round out the new-look top-10.

Villanova received 22 first-place votes, Virginia received eight, and Purdue, winners of 19-straight games, received one.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Villanova (22) 22-1 765 1 2 Virginia (8) 22-1 751 2 3 Purdue (1) 23-2 716 3 4 Michigan State 22-3 662 4 5 Xavier 21-3 649 6 6 Cincinnati 21-2 622 8 7 Texas Tech 19-4 549 10 8 Duke 19-4 494 5 9 Auburn 21-2 461 13 10 Kansas 18-5 451 7 11 Gonzaga 21-4 441 12 12 St. Mary's 23-2 436 14 13 Arizona 19-5 351 9 14 Tennessee 17-5 348 19 15 Clemson 19-4 334 20 16 Ohio State 20-5 322 18 17 West Virginia 17-6 283 11 18 Oklahoma 16-6 255 15 19 Rhode Island 19-3 252 21 20 Michigan 19-6 168 25 21 Wichita State 17-5 163 16 22 North Carolina 17-7 150 17 23 Nevada 20-4 103 27 24 Kentucky 17-6 73 22 25 Miami 17-5 59 28

Others receiving votes: Creighton 45; Arizona State 42; Seton Hall 25; Middle Tennessee 15; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 11; New Mexico State 10; Washington 10; Boise State 9; Florida 8; Butler 6; Houston 5; Louisiana-Lafayette 5; Alabama 3; Southern California 3; Kansas State 2; Louisville 2; Texas 2; Loyola (Ill.) 1.