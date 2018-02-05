College basketball rankings: Xavier enters top 5 of coaches poll; Duke, Kentucky fall
Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Arizona all plunged in the coaches poll after taking losses on Saturday
The coaches poll has tabbed Xavier as a new addition to join Villanova, Virginia, Purdue and Michigan State in the top five of the college basketball rankings after Duke dropped a stunner on Saturday at St. John's. The Musketeers (19-4) survived close calls against St. John's and Georgetown this week and now sit firmly in second place in the Big East behind Villanova.
Duke, which was ranked fifth last week, dropped three spots to No. 8 and now sit behind Cincinnati and Texas Tech in the latest rankings. Auburn and Kansas round out the new-look top-10.
Villanova received 22 first-place votes, Virginia received eight, and Purdue, winners of 19-straight games, received one.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (22)
22-1
765
1
2
Virginia (8)
22-1
751
2
3
Purdue (1)
23-2
716
3
4
Michigan State
22-3
662
4
5
Xavier
21-3
649
6
6
Cincinnati
21-2
622
8
7
Texas Tech
19-4
549
10
8
Duke
19-4
494
5
9
Auburn
21-2
461
13
10
Kansas
18-5
451
7
11
21-4
441
12
12
St. Mary's
23-2
436
14
13
19-5
351
9
14
17-5
348
19
15
19-4
334
20
16
20-5
322
18
17
17-6
283
11
18
16-6
255
15
19
19-3
252
21
20
19-6
168
25
21
17-5
163
16
22
17-7
150
17
23
20-4
103
27
24
17-6
73
22
25
Miami
17-5
59
28
Others receiving votes: Creighton 45; Arizona State 42; Seton Hall 25; Middle Tennessee 15; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 11; New Mexico State 10; Washington 10; Boise State 9; Florida 8; Butler 6; Houston 5; Louisiana-Lafayette 5; Alabama 3; Southern California 3; Kansas State 2; Louisville 2; Texas 2; Loyola (Ill.) 1.
-
