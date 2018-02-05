College basketball rankings: Xavier enters top 5 of coaches poll; Duke, Kentucky fall

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Arizona all plunged in the coaches poll after taking losses on Saturday

The coaches poll has tabbed Xavier as a new addition to join Villanova, Virginia, Purdue and Michigan State in the top five of the college basketball rankings after Duke dropped a stunner on Saturday at St. John's. The Musketeers (19-4) survived close calls against St. John's and Georgetown this week and now sit firmly in second place in the Big East behind Villanova.

Duke, which was ranked fifth last week, dropped three spots to No. 8 and now sit behind Cincinnati and Texas Tech in the latest rankings. Auburn and Kansas round out the new-look top-10.

Villanova received 22 first-place votes, Virginia received eight, and Purdue, winners of 19-straight games, received one.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (22)

22-1

765

1

2

Virginia (8)

22-1

751

2

3

Purdue (1)

23-2

716

3

4

Michigan State

22-3

662

4

5

Xavier

21-3

649

6

6

Cincinnati

21-2

622

8

7

Texas Tech

19-4

549

10

8

Duke

19-4

494

5

9

Auburn

21-2

461

13

10

Kansas

18-5

451

7

11

Gonzaga

21-4

441

12

12

St. Mary's

23-2

436

14

13

Arizona

19-5

351

9

14

Tennessee

17-5

348

19

15

Clemson

19-4

334

20

16

Ohio State

20-5

322

18

17

West Virginia

17-6

283

11

18

Oklahoma

16-6

255

15

19

Rhode Island

19-3

252

21

20

Michigan

19-6

168

25

21

Wichita State

17-5

163

16

22

North Carolina

17-7

150

17

23

Nevada

20-4

103

27

24

Kentucky

17-6

73

22

25

Miami

17-5

59

28

Others receiving votes: Creighton 45; Arizona State 42; Seton Hall 25; Middle Tennessee 15; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 11; New Mexico State 10; Washington 10; Boise State 9; Florida 8; Butler 6; Houston 5; Louisiana-Lafayette 5; Alabama 3; Southern California 3; Kansas State 2; Louisville 2; Texas 2; Loyola (Ill.) 1.

