College basketball rankings: Xavier, No. 24 in Top 25 And 1, gears up for showdown with Florida

College basketball games on November weekends are always overshadowed by football. Sunday's schedule will be no exception -- especially with big brands like the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots playing each other in the afternoon, and a showdown between the 8-2 Green Bay Packers and the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers slotted for primetime.

Regardless, some interesting matchups do exist.

The one I'm most anxious to watch is Xavier vs. Florida in the title game of the Charleston Classic because it features a preseason top-10 that stumbled out of the gate (Florida) against an undefeated team that could reach the seven-win mark before anybody else (Xavier). And it's probably a bigger game for the Gators than it is for the Musketeers because, if the Gators lose, they'll fall to 4-3 despite being favored in every game -- and after being ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. That would be rough, clearly.

Xavier is No. 24 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- but a two-point underdog to unranked Florida. Duke remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive morning.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1