College basketball rankings: Xavier, No. 24 in Top 25 And 1, gears up for showdown with Florida
The Gators are 4-2 after starting the season ranked in the top 10
College basketball games on November weekends are always overshadowed by football. Sunday's schedule will be no exception -- especially with big brands like the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots playing each other in the afternoon, and a showdown between the 8-2 Green Bay Packers and the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers slotted for primetime.
Regardless, some interesting matchups do exist.
The one I'm most anxious to watch is Xavier vs. Florida in the title game of the Charleston Classic because it features a preseason top-10 that stumbled out of the gate (Florida) against an undefeated team that could reach the seven-win mark before anybody else (Xavier). And it's probably a bigger game for the Gators than it is for the Musketeers because, if the Gators lose, they'll fall to 4-3 despite being favored in every game -- and after being ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. That would be rough, clearly.
Xavier is No. 24 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- but a two-point underdog to unranked Florida. Duke remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive morning.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 81-73 win over Georgetown. The Blue Devils remained undefeated despite trailing by double-digits in the first half.
|--
|6-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Monday's 94-46 win over Charleston Southern. Next up for the Spartans is a game against Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Duke remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day.
|--
|3-1
|3
|Louisville
|The Cardinals trailed in the second half for the first time this season on Wednesday but still beat South Carolina Upstate 76-50. Jordan Nwora finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|5-0
|4
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-63 win over East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|3-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's 86-63 victory over George Mason. Maryland has won each of its five games by at least 18 points.
|--
|5-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|7
|Virginia
|Braxton Key finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 58-46 win over UMass. Virginia only allowed the Minutemen to make 15 field goals in the game.
|--
|5-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Zags have won 26 consecutive regular-season games.
|--
|6-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 23 points in Saturday's 87-51 victory over Florida A&M. The Pirates' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Michigan State.
|--
|4-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 85-46 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. The Buckeyes used a 16-0 run in the first half to pull away and cruise to the victory.
|--
|5-0
|11
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-62 victory over Mount St. Mary's. The Wildcats shot 54.5% from the field in the win.
|--
|4-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Davide Moretti scored 13 second-half points in Thursday's 72-57 win over Tennessee State. The Red Raiders won despite shooting just 34.0% from the field.
|--
|4-0
|13
|Oregon
|Anthony Mathis scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's 78-66 win over Houston. The Ducks now own victories over both of the American Athletic Conference's co-favorites -Memphis and Houston.
|--
|5-0
|14
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win over Ole Miss. D.J. Jeffries, a Mississippi native, added 23 points off the bench.
|--
|5-1
|15
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-62 win over Colgate. Isaac Okoro became just the third Auburn freshman since 1991 to score in double-figures in each of his first five games.
|--
|5-0
|16
|VCU
|Marcus Evans scored as many points (16) as Florida Gulf Coast's entire team in the first half of Saturday's 78-48 win over the Eagles. VCU scored 37 points off of FGCU's 27 turnovers.
|--
|5-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 16 points and added four steals in Wednesday's 76-41 win over Alabama State. The Vols have won 29 consecutive home games.
|--
|4-0
|18
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over South Dakota State. The freshman big is shooting 84.1% from the field on the season.
|--
|5-0
|19
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 83-76 win over Mississippi State. The Wildcats shot 58.5% from the field in the victory.
|--
|4-1
|20
|Utah St.
|Sam Merrill finished with 24 points and eight assists in Friday's 80-78 win over LSU. Utah State trailed by 19 points in the second half before rallying to win.
|--
|6-0
|21
|LSU
|The Tigers squandered a 19-point lead with 16:20 left in regulation Friday before losing 80-78 to Utah State. Both of LSU's losses are 2-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|3-2
|22
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart battled foul trouble but still scored 15 points in just 15 minutes during Friday's 73-56 victory over Montana. Jaden McDaniels added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
|--
|4-1
|23
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague scored 21 points in Friday's 77-65 win over Coastal Carolina. The Bears used a 30-8 run in the second half to pull away.
|--
|4-1
|24
|Xavier
|Naji Marshall finished with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists in Friday's 75-74 double-overtime victory over UConn. Tyrique Jones added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|25
|Cincinnati
|Jarron Cumberland hit a game-winning shot and finished with 23 points in Friday's 66-65 victory over Illinois State. UC's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Ohio State.
|--
|3-1
|26
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey scored 16 points in Monday's 69-53 victory over UC Irvine. Colorado is 17-2 in its past 19 home games.
|--
|3-0
