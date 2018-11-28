College basketball rankings: Zion Williamson leads Duke past Indiana; Blue Devils hold on to No. 3 in Top 25 And 1

Zion Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 90-69 win over Indiana while becoming just the fourth Duke player in history to have at least 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in the same game.

"After the trip [to the Maui Invitational], we've done some things to get him the ball more," Mike Krzyzewski said afterward, which suggests the Hall of Fame coach recognized something I, and others, had pointed out recently -- specifically that Williamson probably didn't need to only be averaging 12.5 field-goal attempts per game.

But that was Duke's reality through six games. RJ Barrett was missing 12.3 shots per game while Williamson was only attempting 12.5. Such seemed a little out of whack -- which is why it's worth noting how those numbers were, according to Krzyzewski, deliberately different against Indiana. Barrett got 18 shots; Williamson got 15. And thanks to the latter making 11 of those 15, he's now shooting 66.7 percent from the field on the season while averaging 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.

Duke is No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.