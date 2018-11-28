College basketball rankings: Zion Williamson leads Duke past Indiana; Blue Devils hold on to No. 3 in Top 25 And 1
Coach K's program is now 18-2 all-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Zion Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 90-69 win over Indiana while becoming just the fourth Duke player in history to have at least 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in the same game.
"After the trip [to the Maui Invitational], we've done some things to get him the ball more," Mike Krzyzewski said afterward, which suggests the Hall of Fame coach recognized something I, and others, had pointed out recently -- specifically that Williamson probably didn't need to only be averaging 12.5 field-goal attempts per game.
But that was Duke's reality through six games. RJ Barrett was missing 12.3 shots per game while Williamson was only attempting 12.5. Such seemed a little out of whack -- which is why it's worth noting how those numbers were, according to Krzyzewski, deliberately different against Indiana. Barrett got 18 shots; Williamson got 15. And thanks to the latter making 11 of those 15, he's now shooting 66.7 percent from the field on the season while averaging 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.
Duke is No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-100 KenPom wins. Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-high 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|3
|Duke
|RJ Barrett finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's blowout of Indiana. The Blue Devils are now 18-2 all-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
|--
|6-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to No. 1 Kansas in OT. Grant Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
|--
|4-1
|5
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack remained undefeated with a 14-point win at Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 41 points and 12 assists.
|--
|7-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers beat Wisconsin Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|7
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis has scored 20 points in each of Michigan's past two wins. The freshman forward is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|8
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot 47.5 percent from the field but still lost Tuesday at Louisville in OT while the Cardinals shot 41 free throws. Kenny Goins finished with 17 rebounds and zero shots.
|--
|5-2
|11
|Texas
|The Longhorns went 1-1 in Las Vegas with a win over North Carolina and a loss to Michigan State. Kerwin Roach scored a total of 47 points in the two games.
|--
|5-1
|12
|N. Carolina
|Coby White finished with 19 points and eight assists in Friday's win over UCLA. Nassir Little added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|6-1
|13
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette.
|--
|6-0
|14
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|1
|6-0
|15
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes are now 31-9 all-time under Chris Holtmann. Next up is Wednesday's game against Syracuse.
|1
|6-0
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies took their first loss Tuesday at Penn State. Ahmed Hill finished 0-of-6 from the field.
|2
|5-1
|17
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Marshall. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
|--
|6-0
|18
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards had 19 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's win over Robert Morris. The Boilermakers' lone loss came to Virginia Tech.
|--
|5-1
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers made 11 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over NC State. Ethan Happ finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|6-1
|20
|Iowa
|Joe Wieskamp finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Pitt. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
|--
|6-0
|21
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State.
|--
|5-1
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. They won at Clemson on Monday night.
|--
|6-1
|23
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features a neutral-court win over Mississippi State. Freshman Luguentz Dort is averaging a team-high 23.0 and 7.8 rebounds.
|--
|5-0
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Five different players are averaging at least 10.8 points per game.
|--
|5-1
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' perfect record includes a win at West Virginia. Their next game is Friday against Milwaukee.
|--
|5-0
|26
|Houston
|The Cougars' perfect record features a double-digit win at BYU. Corey Davis Jr. is averaging a team-high 19.3 points.
|--
|4-0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 3 Duke blows out Indiana
After a disappointing loss to Gonzaga in Maui, Duke had an easy time vs. Indiana in the ACC/Big...
-
Tulane vs. Georgia State odds, sims
SportsLine simulated Wednesday's Tulane vs. Georgia State game 10,000 times
-
Zion windmills in transition vs. IU
Williamson is already making a habit of highlight-reeling himself in transition
-
Duke vs. Indiana odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Indiana vs. Duke game 10,000 time...
-
Michigan State vs Louisville top picks
Zack Cimini has won 11 straight college basketball picks
-
Vandy star Garland out for season
The five-star freshman tore his meniscus in last week's loss to Kent State