College basketball rankings: Zion Williamson leads Duke past Indiana; Blue Devils hold on to No. 3 in Top 25 And 1

Coach K's program is now 18-2 all-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Zion Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 90-69 win over Indiana while becoming just the fourth Duke player in history to have at least 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in the same game.

"After the trip [to the Maui Invitational], we've done some things to get him the ball more," Mike Krzyzewski said afterward, which suggests the Hall of Fame coach recognized something I, and others, had pointed out recently -- specifically that Williamson probably didn't need to only be averaging 12.5 field-goal attempts per game.

But that was Duke's reality through six games. RJ Barrett was missing 12.3 shots per game while Williamson was only attempting 12.5. Such seemed a little out of whack -- which is why it's worth noting how those numbers were, according to Krzyzewski, deliberately different against Indiana. Barrett got 18 shots; Williamson got 15. And thanks to the latter making 11 of those 15, he's now shooting 66.7 percent from the field on the season while averaging 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.

Duke is No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Biggest Movers
1 Texas Tech
2 Virginia Tech
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Kansas The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. --5-0
2 Gonzaga The Zags' resume features four top-100 KenPom wins. Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-high 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. --7-0
3 Duke RJ Barrett finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's blowout of Indiana. The Blue Devils are now 18-2 all-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. --6-1
4 Tennessee The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to No. 1 Kansas in OT. Grant Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. --4-1
5 Nevada The Wolf Pack remained undefeated with a 14-point win at Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 41 points and 12 assists. --7-0
6 Virginia The Cavaliers beat Wisconsin Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. --6-0
7 Michigan Ignas Brazdeikis has scored 20 points in each of Michigan's past two wins. The freshman forward is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. --6-0
8 Kentucky PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke. --5-1
9 Auburn The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke. --5-1
10 Michigan St. The Spartans shot 47.5 percent from the field but still lost Tuesday at Louisville in OT while the Cardinals shot 41 free throws. Kenny Goins finished with 17 rebounds and zero shots. --5-2
11 Texas The Longhorns went 1-1 in Las Vegas with a win over North Carolina and a loss to Michigan State. Kerwin Roach scored a total of 47 points in the two games. --5-1
12 N. Carolina Coby White finished with 19 points and eight assists in Friday's win over UCLA. Nassir Little added 14 points off the bench. --6-1
13 Kansas St. Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette. --6-0
14 Texas Tech Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis. 16-0
15 Ohio St. The Buckeyes are now 31-9 all-time under Chris Holtmann. Next up is Wednesday's game against Syracuse. 16-0
16 Va. Tech The Hokies took their first loss Tuesday at Penn State. Ahmed Hill finished 0-of-6 from the field. 25-1
17 Maryland Bruno Fernando finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Marshall. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. --6-0
18 Purdue Carsen Edwards had 19 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's win over Robert Morris. The Boilermakers' lone loss came to Virginia Tech. --5-1
19 Wisconsin The Badgers made 11 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over NC State. Ethan Happ finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. --6-1
20 Iowa Joe Wieskamp finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Pitt. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. --6-0
21 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State. --5-1
22 Nebraska The Huskers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. They won at Clemson on Monday night. --6-1
23 Arizona St. The Sun Devils' perfect record features a neutral-court win over Mississippi State. Freshman Luguentz Dort is averaging a team-high 23.0 and 7.8 rebounds. --5-0
24 Miss. State The Bulldogs' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Five different players are averaging at least 10.8 points per game. --5-1
25 Buffalo The Bulls' perfect record includes a win at West Virginia. Their next game is Friday against Milwaukee. --5-0
26 Houston The Cougars' perfect record features a double-digit win at BYU. Corey Davis Jr. is averaging a team-high 19.3 points. --4-0
