College Basketball Rankings: Zion Williamson leads Duke to an easy win at Notre Dame and has the Blue Devils No. 4
Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils have won four straight since losing to Syracuse
There are a bunch of things that make Zion Williamson amazing -- most notably his ability to do things at his size and weight nobody else in the world can do at his size and weight. But the fact that he's so incredibly efficient on the offensive end of the court has to be pretty high on the list.
Monday night was a reminder.
Williamson took 12 shots, made 10 and finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in Duke's 83-61 win at Notre Dame. Game before that, he was 9-of-12 from the field. The game before that, he was 11-of-13 from the field. He's the biggest reason Duke is 18-2. His PER is a ridiculous 42.4.
Duke remains No. 4 in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1.
The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 18-1 record includes 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee's lone loss is a neutral-court loss in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|18-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers beat Notre Dame by 27 on Saturday to record their 11th victory by at least 20 points. Virginia is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming by a bucket at Duke.
|--
|18-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 10 straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court win over Duke at the Maui Invitational.
|--
|19-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke improved to 11-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Monday's win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's.
|--
|18-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines extended Indiana's losing streak to six games on Friday after holding the Hoosiers to just 18 first-half points. Michigan's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses.
|--
|19-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans' 13-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Purdue. Michigan State is 12-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-15 losses.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' six-game winning streak includes victories over Kansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Vanderbilt.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at UNLV.
|--
|19-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|15-4
|10
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks lost at Kentucky on Saturday and are just 4-3 since losing Udoka Azubuike to season-ending hand surgery. Twelve of KU's 16 wins are wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-4
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games with Saturday's victory at Xavier. Marquette's resume features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-3
|12
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies beat Syracuse on Saturday to improve to 5-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Two of Virginia Tech's three losses are to schools ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|16-3
|13
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Texas Tech will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|--
|17-4
|14
|Houston
|The Cougars have won five straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Thursday's game with Temple.
|--
|20-1
|15
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Pitt on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|15-5
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins have dropped two straight games, most recently Saturday's game with Illinois, since starting 7-1 in the Big Ten. Maryland is 7-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses.
|--
|16-5
|17
|Villanova
|Villanova's eight-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 7-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are 10-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|16-4
|18
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones own wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Ole Miss since Lindell Wiggington returned to the lineup. Two of Iowa State's five losses came in games in which Wiggington did not play.
|--
|15-5
|19
|LSU
|The Tigers won at Missouri on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games. LSU is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|--
|16-3
|20
|NC State
|Braxton Beverly's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Wolfpack to a win over Clemson on Saturday. NC State is 6-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|--
|16-4
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls bounced back from their first league loss by winning at Kent State on Friday. Buffalo is 4-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with victories over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|18-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-6
|23
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a Texas A&M team that's 1-5 in the SEC. KSU is 11-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays heading into its weekend game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-5
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs beat Auburn on Saturday to improve to 3-3 in the SEC. Mississippi State is 8-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|15-4
|25
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have dropped two straight games - most recently Sunday's game at Minnesota. Iowa is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses
|1
|16-5
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Four of Wisconsin's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|NR
|14-6
IN: Wisconsin
OUT: Oklahoma
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP voter mishandling Ole Miss, TTU
The Rebels went 0-2 with two blowout losses last week but didn't drop even a spot on one AP...
-
Hernandez heads to NBA after NCAA ruling
Miami's Dewan Hernandez had a few choice words for the NCAA in his announcement the end to...
-
Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, picks and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times
-
Coaches Poll: Vols still No. 1
The Vols are still ahead of the Blue Devils followed by Virginia and Gonzaga
-
MSU freshman 'needed diapers' vs. Purdue
Izzo says it was one of those days where his young pups learned a lot of lessons the hard...
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky beats KU, moves up
The latest AP rankings still put Tennessee at the top, followed by Duke and Virginia