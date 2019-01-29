College Basketball Rankings: Zion Williamson leads Duke to an easy win at Notre Dame and has the Blue Devils No. 4

There are a bunch of things that make Zion Williamson amazing -- most notably his ability to do things at his size and weight nobody else in the world can do at his size and weight. But the fact that he's so incredibly efficient on the offensive end of the court has to be pretty high on the list.

Monday night was a reminder.

Williamson took 12 shots, made 10 and finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in Duke's 83-61 win at Notre Dame. Game before that, he was 9-of-12 from the field. The game before that, he was 11-of-13 from the field. He's the biggest reason Duke is 18-2. His PER is a ridiculous 42.4.

Duke remains No. 4 in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1.

The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's.

