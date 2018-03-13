College basketball recruiting: 4-star forward D.J. Jeffries commits to Kentucky

Four-star Class of 2019 forward D.J. Jeffries has committed to Kentucky. He announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Monday on Twitter over finalists Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, and Memphis.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Olive Branch, Mississippi, is a four-star prospect rated by 247Sports as the No. 26 overall player in the 2019 class. He is the first pledge for Kentucky in the Class of 2019.

The commitment gives coach John Calipari a sturdy base on which to build his recruiting class, and history suggests more blue-chippers will follow suit.

Kentucky's 2018 recruiting class currently ranks sixth nationally by 247Sports, however, the Wildcats have ranked no lower than second nationally since 2008.