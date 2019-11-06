College basketball recruiting: Cade Cunningham, five-star 2020 prospect, commits to Oklahoma State
Cunningham joins his older brother, Cannen, who serves on OSU's coaching staff
Just moments before a huge Champions Classic showdown between No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night, the college basketball world turned on its head with a recruiting development that could drastically shape next season. Five-star Class of 2020 prospect Cade Cunningham stunned the sport by committing to Oklahoma State, shunning blueblood programs like Kentucky, Florida and others in the process.
Cunningham is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 player at his position.
Cunningham's commitment to the Cowboys was long-expected, but delayed. Oklahoma State hired his older brother, Cannen, on staff earlier this summer, which seemingly put the Cowboys in the catbird seat. In September, however, insiders wondered whether Kentucky or North Carolina could pry him from the Cowboys' clutches despite the familial connection. He insisted to other coaching staffs he remained undecided as he made visits and explored the recruiting process. Then, on Tuesday, that question was answered.
"Blood is always thicker than water," said Cunningham in a commitment video posted to his Twitter account Tuesday, the words being delivered as he unzipped his jacket to reveal an Oklahoma State shirt.
Cunningham is the second commitment for Oklahoma State in its 2020 recruiting class, joining four-star guard Rondel Walker, and the highest-rated commitment not just of the class, but in its program's history since recruiting rankings were tracked. Oklahoma State may not be done yet, though.
Sources have told CBS Sports that the Cowboys are expecting a visit from five-star Tulsa recruit Bryce Thompson, who has OSU in his final schools and is set to commit next week. Thompson plans to commit on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday morning, making the choice between Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Kansas.
