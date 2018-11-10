College basketball recruiting: Duke lands commitment from four-star guard Boogie Ellis
Ellis is the second pledge for the Blue Devils in 2019
Four-star combo guard Boogie Ellis, a 6-foot-2 Class of 2019 prospect from San Diego, committed Friday to Duke over finalists Memphis, USC, North Carolina and San Diego State.
Ellis told Evan Daniels of 247Sports his decision centered around his comfort level with Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski.
"I just felt like Coach K has the best vision for me as well as getting to my other dreams as being a pro and stuff like that," he said. "I feel like he gave me the opportunity to be an impact player, that's what he really sold me on."
Ellis' commitment comes on the heels of an official visit he made to Duke's campus two weeks ago. He also visited North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Oregon and others, but his trip to Durham sealed the deal for him.
"I was up in the air until I went to Duke and was talking to Coach K," Ellis said. "It's different when you're hearing one of the best coaches of all time telling you that you're a really good player and really give you a vision of how he sees you and how he wants to use you. He really presented that well and gave me a really good presentation and stuff like that so you could tell he really genuinely meant the stuff that he was saying. You could tell he doesn't say that to everyone."
Ellis joins five-star prospect Wendell Moore as the second commitment for Duke in the 2019 recruiting cycle. The class now ranks 25th nationally and fifth in the ACC, according to the 247Sports composite.
