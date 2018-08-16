College basketball recruiting: Five-star 2019 forward Armando Bacot verbally commits to North Carolina

One season removed from winning a national championship, North Carolina is building a nice future in the years to come.

If UNC makes another Final Four in 2020, 2021 or 2022, it's plausible that Armando Bacot will be a key piece of such a run.

On Thursday, Bacot, a five-star power forward, let loose on his commitment. He's verbally aligned with the Tar Heels. Bacot joining UNC's Class of 2019 slots Roy Williams' program at the No. 7 spot in 247 Sports' rankings. Bacot is set to play in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2019-2020 along with four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis.

More help will almost certainly be on the way. The 2019 crop of prospects will make their commitments over the next eight months.

Here's Bacot's commitment video.

Bacot's decision came relatively quickly. In a recruiting culture that often features prospects releasing top-20, top-10, top-eight, top-five and top-three lists long before a decision gets made, Bacot opted for UNC approximately three weeks after publicly disclosing his five finalists.

The Tar Heels beat out Duke, Georgia, Oklahoma State and VCU, which was the hometown hopeful. (Bacot is from Richmond, Virginia.)

Williams and his staff have received some flack in recent years over missing out on five-star prospects. But despite that, UNC has remained relevant nationally and obviously competitive throughout. Now the Heels could be setting up nicely in the years to come. Bacot's a talent, but most don't view him as a one-and-done type. He's shed some weight and undeniably expanded his offensive arsenal over the past year.

In July, Bacot played with Nike's Team Takeover, which was the most dominant squad in the non-scholastic scene in the summer of 2018. Bacot was a standout for Takeover as the team won the Nike EYBL Peach Jam title, then looked even more impressive while playing showcase games against top talent at the end of July in Las Vegas.