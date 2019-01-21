College basketball recruiting: Five-star Isaiah Stewart commits to Washington over Duke, Michigan State

Five-star Class of 2019 big man prospect Isaiah Stewart committed Sunday night to Washington over Duke, Michigan State, and a handful of other programs at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

Stewart's commitment bolsters the roster for Mike Hopkins and Co. in 2019 with Washington's fourth-highest ranked commitment in program history, according to 247Sports. And in Stewart, UW has an incoming superstar big man who can immediately contribute as the Huskies continue to build a burgeoning power in the Pac-12.

Duke already held a commitment from 2019's No. 2 prospect, big man Vernon Carey, which likely made his decision an easier one. The Huskies had moved into the catbird seat to land him over the past few weeks, and his Washington commitment was expected.

Hopkins' recruitment of Stewart predates his time at Washington back to when he was an assistant at Syracuse under Jim Boeheim, and it's clear the familiarity played a large factor.

Washington's 2019 recruiting class ranked 61st in the 247Sports Composite ahead of Stewart's decision, but with him in the fold, the Huskies move up to 20th in the rankings nationally.