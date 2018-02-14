College basketball recruiting: Five-star PG Jahvon Quinerly commits to Villanova
Quinerly is set to become a Villanova Wildcat after previously committing to Arizona
Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced Wednesday morning that he is Villanova-bound.
Quinerly chose to commit to Jay Wright's program despite a late push from multiple schools including Oklahoma, which is likely to lose freshman sensation Trae Young to the NBA after this season. The No. 5 overall point guard prospect in the Class of 2018, Quinerly is now the highest-rated player in the Wildcats' 2018 class and the fifth-highest-ranked prospect to ever commit to Villanova.
Quinerly was previously committed to Arizona before decommitting last October in the wake of the FBI probe into corruption within the sport. Although Quinerly wasn't explicitly mentioned in the federal documents, the investigation brought to light an alleged $15,000 bribe from Arizona assistant Emanuel 'Book' Richardson to "Player-5" who "verbally committed to attending" Arizona on or about Aug. 9, 2017, just a day after Quinerly committed to the Wildcats.
Although Quinerly is suspected to be referenced in the ongoing corruption and bribery case, Villanova is confident he will be able to play next season, according to an ESPN report. Whether or not he eventually runs into future eligibility issues, however, is unclear.
Quinerly's commitment boosts Villanova to the No. 11 overall recruiting class in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, giving Wright a third top-100 recruit in the class to join four-star signees Cole Swider and Brandon Slater.
