College basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard Caleb Love commits to UNC

North Carolina landed a commitment Tuesday evening from five-star point guard recruit Caleb Love, the No. 21 overall recruit in the Class of 2020. Love, a Saint Louis, Mo. product rated as the No. 1 player in his state, committed to the Tar Heels over two dozen offers, among them Missouri, Louisville, Arizona, Indiana and Kansas.

Love's pledge gives North Carolina its third commitment of the 2020 class and its third five-star. Earlier in September, top-15 big man Walker Kessler made an official visit to UNC and committed after he came away impressed with what he saw. He tells Evan Daniels of 247Sports that his decision unfolded in a similar way as Kessler's.

"I'm headed to North Carolina and the reason I picked them was when I went on my visit, it felt like a family culture, from start to finish, from when I got there to when I left," Love said. "I just felt like it was home."

Love made official visits to Kansas, Louisville, Missouri and UNC, but in the end it was the Tar Heels -- led by a strong push from Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams -- who secured his commitment. Williams' pitch to Love was simple: guards flourish in UNC's system, and he could be next.

"He's obviously a Hall of Fame coach and just his pitch to me was me coming in and being that lead guard," he said. "He showed me a lot of film on Coby White and he said he sees a lot of him in me and that I can come in and step in and lead them to a national championship."

Love joins Kessler and Day'Ron Sharpe as the third commitment of a recruiting class that now ranks No. 3 nationally behind only Kentucky and Duke.