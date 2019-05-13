College basketball recruiting: Former Duke signee Boogie Ellis commits to Memphis

Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway kept their recruiting momentum rolling on Monday. Just days after landing commitments from graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker and high school senior Lester Quinones, Hardaway and his staff added Boogie Ellis, a former Duke signee, to their recruiting class.

Ellis is a top-40 recruit nationally who committed to sign with Duke to play point guard, but with Tre Jones opting to return for a sophomore year, Ellis chose to request a release from his letter of intent and was granted it.

"Just the opportunity to learn from Penny at the point guard spot and be able to show me first hand on how to be a point guard and the opportunity to come and play right away with some great pieces around James Wiseman, DJ Jeffries and Lester [Quinones]," he told 247Sports of why he picked Memphis.

Ellis is the sixth commitment for Memphis in the 2019 recruiting class (excluding Tucker, who is still testing the draft process.) He joins No. 1 overall recruit James Wiseman and a quartet of top-100 talents headlined by Memphis products Damion Bough and Malcom Dandrige.

Memphis may not be done yet but with Hardaway and the Tigers surging of late in the recruiting realm, they are already up to No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings -- a huge reason why Gary Parrish has Memphis firmly inside the top-10 of his way-too-early CBS Sports Top 25 (and 1) for 2019.