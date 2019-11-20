College basketball recruiting: Four-star forward Dawson Garcia set to make commitment on CBS Sports HQ

The recruitment process of four-star power forward Dawson Garcia will come to a conclusion Wednesday. The 6-foot-11 prospect from Prior Lake, Minnesota, will make his long-awaited college commitment at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ between a final four of Indiana, Marquette, Minnesota and Memphis.

If his recent recruiting activity is any indication which way he's leaning, then this figures to be a true toss-up. Over the last two months he's made official visits to three of his final four: Indiana, Memphis and Minnesota. Earlier this spring, he visited Marquette -- the current favorite in his 247Sports Crystal Ball. Both the Golden Eagles and Golden Gophers have been recruiting him for well over a year and should feel confident they've done all they can do to give him something to chew on as he weighs the pros and cons of each school.

But will it be enough? Garcia's late rise garnered him national attention this summer as North Carolina, Memphis, Kansas, Texas Tech and others entered the picture with offers. If he chooses to leave the state, he's not short on great options. If he stays close to home, he'll make the staffs of either Marquette or Minnesota gleeful.

Here's how he would fit in with his current frontrunners.