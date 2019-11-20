College basketball recruiting: Four-star forward Dawson Garcia set to make commitment on CBS Sports HQ
Garcia will choose between Indiana, Marquette, Memphis and Minnesota on Wednesday
The recruitment process of four-star power forward Dawson Garcia will come to a conclusion Wednesday. The 6-foot-11 prospect from Prior Lake, Minnesota, will make his long-awaited college commitment at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ between a final four of Indiana, Marquette, Minnesota and Memphis.
If his recent recruiting activity is any indication which way he's leaning, then this figures to be a true toss-up. Over the last two months he's made official visits to three of his final four: Indiana, Memphis and Minnesota. Earlier this spring, he visited Marquette -- the current favorite in his 247Sports Crystal Ball. Both the Golden Eagles and Golden Gophers have been recruiting him for well over a year and should feel confident they've done all they can do to give him something to chew on as he weighs the pros and cons of each school.
But will it be enough? Garcia's late rise garnered him national attention this summer as North Carolina, Memphis, Kansas, Texas Tech and others entered the picture with offers. If he chooses to leave the state, he's not short on great options. If he stays close to home, he'll make the staffs of either Marquette or Minnesota gleeful.
Here's how he would fit in with his current frontrunners.
- Minnesota: The pitch for Minnesota is simple: stay close to home and be a star in the state. The Golden Gophers were the first school to offer him a scholarship all the way back in the spring of 2018, and they've been relentless in their pursuits to try and keep him in the state borders. He made an official visit to Minnesota at the end of September and has made several unofficial visits to the campus over the last year as well.
- Marquette: Marquette's frontcourt is on the verge of turning over, with Theo John a junior and Ed Morrow a senior. Opportunity could be aplenty for Garcia with the Golden Eagles. If John returns as a senior, Garcia could operate as the yin to his yang down low immediately, which would allow Marquette to deploy a long and athletic frontcourt.
- Memphis: Barring a stunning development, Memphis will lose 7-1 center James Wiseman to the NBA Draft, forcing the Tigers to reload at the position. Garcia and his 6-11 frame could figure to be a viable replacement candidate for the projected one-and-done star. The Tigers have yet to land a commitment in the 2020 cycle.
- Indiana: Often times in recruiting, the last school to get a visit is the school in pole position. And IU was the last school to score an official visit, late in October. The Hoosiers offer a massive stage and rich basketball tradition, as well as the opportunity to be the crown jewel of its 2020 recruiting class. Archie Miller and Co. have already strung together a top-25 class full of guards, and Garcia could put a nice bow on the crop of recruits to give IU a viable big man to build around.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville vs. SC Upstate odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Louisville vs. South Carolina Upstate...
-
Rick Pitino returns to coaching overseas
Pitino previously coached Panathinaikos last season before leaving this summer to return to...
-
Mock Draft: Wiseman looks like No. 1
Memphis' Wiseman is the top pick in this mock, but it's close among the top four NBA prospects
-
Evansville trolls with 'Coach Cal Cam'
Perhaps the Aces got a little ahead of themselves
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky survives scare
John Calipari's Wildcats, coming off of a loss to Evansville, barely beat Utah Valley on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Vermont odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Vermont vs. Virginia game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...