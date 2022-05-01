Cincinnati landed a commitment from a coveted shooting guard and local player on Sunday, when Rayvon Griffith chose the Bearcats during a live ceremony on CBS Sports HQ. Griffith is a four-star prospect from the Class of 2023 who picked Cincinnati over Alabama, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA.

Griffith helped lead Taft High School in Cincinnati to a state title as a junior this past season while averaging 18 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Keeping a player of Griffith's caliber at home marks a big recruiting victory for second-year Bearcats coach Wes Miller, who led the team to an 18-15 record in his first season.

"I picked Cincinnati because it's home and I want to play for coach Wes Miller," Griffith told 247Sports. "He's a great coach and I feel like he recruited me the best so I feel like it will be a great opportunity there for me."

At 6-7 and 180 pounds, Griffith could develop into a versatile wing, depending on how his frame fills out. For now, he ranks as the No. 10 shooting guard in the recruiting class. 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi offered the following assessment of Griffith after watching Griffith play with the Midwest Basketball Club in Adidas 3SSB action in April:

"He's a big wing that can play at the two or as a small forward and he can get hot from deep in a hurry," Bossi wrote. "His athleticism is budding, he plays fast and his game appears to be headed in a very positive direction."