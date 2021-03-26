The rich got richer on Friday morning as No. 1 Gonzaga, the top-seeded team in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the favorite to win the 2021 national championship, secured a commitment from five-star recruit Hunter Sallis. The 6-foot-5 combo guard committed to the Bulldogs over Creighton, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, UCLA, Kansas and Kentucky.

Sallis is the second-ever five-star basketball recruit to pick Gonzaga, according to the 247Sports database, but the second in as many recruiting cycles after five-star sensation Jalen Suggs picked the Bulldogs.

"I feel like it was the right fit because I had already gotten down there on an official visit and I felt comfortable with the coaches," Sallis told 247Sports. "It was really about how they were on the visit. I was able to get there and really get to know them as people instead of just coaches."

Suggs' decision to commit to Gonzaga over other appealing offers helped set the program on a different trajectory in recruiting. Now set to likely go one-and-done and be a top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Sallis will likely slot in as his successor to keep Gonzaga rolling. He's the second verbal commitment of the 2021 class for the program along with four-star center Kaden Perry, but he joins a nucleus that's plenty promising with 2020 signees Ben Gregg, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris strengthening the team's young core.

Most frighteningly for the rest of college hoops, Sallis may only be one domino to fall for Gonzaga before an even bigger one in the coming months. The Zags are also the crystal ball favorite to land five-star prodigy and 7-footer Chet Holmgren from Minnesota, who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class.