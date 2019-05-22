College basketball recruiting: Jaden McDaniels, the nation's No. 8 recruit, spurns Kentucky and commits to Washington
In a surprise move, Jaden McDaniels chose to stay home and play for Washington over Kentucky
At 1:03 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, while most of the nation was sound asleep, five-star power forward prospect Jaden McDaniels shut down his college recruitment and committed to Washington. McDaniels, a Washington native, chose the Huskies over Kentucky.
"I'm staying home," read a graphic posted to Twitter showing him in a Washington uniform.
McDaniels was the second-highest ranked unsigned player in the 2019 recruiting class before finally making his early morning decision. He is the No. 8 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and the. No. 1 player at his position.
McDaniels won't be the only blue-chipper on campus next season to play for Mike Hopkins. He's teaming up with five-star center prospect Isaiah Stewart, the No. 3 overall player in the class, as well as top-74 shooting guard RaeQuan Battle. Former Kentucky point guard Quade Green will also be eligible to play in the second semester after transferring in at the mid-year point last season.
Washington now owns the No. 10 overall class in the 2019 cycle, good for No. 3 in the Pac-12 behind Arizona and Southern California.
