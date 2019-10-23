College basketball recruiting: Jaden Springer commitment gives Tennessee second five-star 2020 prospect

The top-five programs in 247Sports' Composite Rankings for the 2020 class are full of usual suspects. Reigning national champion Virginia sits comfortably at No. 5. Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina -- college basketball's biggest bluebloods -- represent Nos. 1-3. But at No. 4 stands a program that hasn't had a top-25 class since 2010: Tennessee.

The Vols made a gargantuan leap in the rankings by reeling in their second five-star commitment in the 2020 class on Wednesday as Jaden Springer, the No. 16 overall player in the recruiting cycle and No. 4 prospect at his position, pledged to Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.

Springer is the highest-rated pledge to the Volunteers in a decade, but his commitment is no rarity -- it's a trend. He's the fourth top-40 recruit to pick UT on the recruiting trail in the last two recruiting classes alone, and the third in this cycle alone.

Historically, Tennessee has recruited well in spurts. The program has produced the likes of Tobias Harris, Jarnell Stokes, Scotty Hopson and others, but Springer's commitment is now the face of a new era of success in Knoxville. According to 247Sports data, he's the third-highest rated pledge in the program's history, one spot ahead of fellow 2020 commit Keon Johnson and three ahead of freshman Josiah-Jordan James. Tennessee's recruiting is on a new level.

It's clear Barnes has capitalized on his newfound success. After being let go from Texas in 2015, he's managed to capture momentum off consecutive 26-plus win seasons by putting together one of the most talented recruiting classes in the program's history.