College basketball recruiting: Jeremy Roach commits to Duke as Blue Devils land five-star point guard
Roach is the foundational piece for Duke in its quest for another top-2 class in the 2020 cycle
Jeremy Roach, the first five-star prospect in the 2020 college basketball recruiting class scheduled to make a commitment, has announced his decision to attend Duke. Roach, who is rated as the No. 2 player at the point guard position in the 2020 class despite missing his junior season with a torn ACL, chose Duke over offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, Villanova, Maryland and Virginia, among others.
The No. 15 overall player according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Roach told 247Sports of his decision on Wednesday, explaining that he felt something good in his gut about the Blue Devils during his visit and decided to stick with it.
"I just felt like as soon as I went down there it was right for me," Roach said. "It was just a gut feeling in everybody's stomach, even my sister, my brother, my dad and my mom. I went everywhere, I went to Kentucky and Villanova, I just didn't feel the same way I did at Duke."
Roach becomes the first player to commit to Duke in 2020, laying a foundation for what will likely be another top-2 recruiting class for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Since 2014, Duke has finished with the No. 1 class in four of the six possible cycles while coming in second at the conclusion of the remaining two. Arizona currently holds the No. 1 class in 2019.
With Duke freshman Tre Jones recently announcing he would return for a sophomore season in 2019, Roach figures to be the natural heir to the Duke point guard throne in 2020.
