College basketball recruiting: Juwan Howard lands first five-star recruit in forward Isaiah Todd

When Michigan tabbed former Fab Five star Juwan Howard as its coach to succeed John Beilein, the expectation was that he'd bring in top-end talent. And thus far, he's living up to the hype. Howard on Thursday reeled in his first five-star commitment since taking over the program, beating out Kansas and Hall of Fame coach Bill Self for blue-chip power forward prospect Isaiah Todd.

Todd is just the third five-star to ever commit to Michigan according to the 247Sports database and the highest-rated pledge in program history, edging out 2012 signee Glenn Robinson and 2003 signee Dion Harris.

Todd narrowed his list to Kansas and Michigan and made official visits to both in the past month. He ultimately sided with Michigan, telling 247Sports the bond he formed with Howard -- himself a once-dominant post presence at Michigan -- won him over.

"Me and Coach Juwan just click on a different level and I clicked with the guys when I went on my visit, and I was just truly excited to be there," Todd said. "I had a great time at Kansas too, it was a tough decision, I just feel like Michigan is the better fit."

Todd remains a tall-but-underdeveloped power forward, with a 6-foot-10 frame but less than 200 pounds to hold it, and yet his talent and potential is obvious. With as dynamic as his offensive arsenal is, he could grow into a one-and-done player given his huge upside down the road.

Todd is the second commitment for the Wolverines in the 2020 class, joining four-star guard Zeb Jackson, who committed to the program under Beilein but has remained steadfast in his commitment despite offseason coaching changes.