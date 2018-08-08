College basketball recruiting: Kentucky lands commitment from 5-star Kahlil Whitney

Kentucky added another five-star recruit to its collection of talent on Wednesday, snagging a commitment from top-20 Class of 2019 prospect Kahlil Whitney. Whitney, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Roselle Catholic in Roselle, N.J., chose the Wildcats over finalists Oregon, Illinois and Georgetown.

Whitney is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 5 player at his position. His commitment appears to serve as a replacement for long-time pledge DJ Jeffries, who appears to be trending towards Memphis and Penny Hardaway.

Whitney had long been just off Kentucky's radar, but a late-July offer and subsequent official visit to Lexington – the latter of which came a mere days after former UK commit DJ Jeffries re-opened his recruitment -- was enough to push him to join Big Blue Nation.

"After they offered, Coach Cal or one of his assistants were always at one of my games. Kentucky was my dream school," Whitney told ESPN of why he picked UK. "Growing up in Chicago, I remember watching John Wall , Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd Gilchrist and Tyler Ulis. Coach Cal is a great person and a great coach."

Whitney's commitment gives Kentucky the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the country in the 2019 cycle, just behind Southern California. He's the second five-star pledge for John Calipari and Co., joining top-10 recruit Tyrese Maxey and four-star forward Deontaie Allen.